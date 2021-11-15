Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP Next / F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Verstappen: Worn tyres triggered Turn 4 washout with Hamilton

By:

Max Verstappen says worn tyres were the reason why he ran wide at Turn 4 during his defence against Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver's actions in forcing Hamilton off track as they battled for the lead on lap 48 at Interlagos has caused some controversy – with Mercedes in particular believing it should have been penalised.

But Verstappen himself is clear that he feels he did nothing wrong, and says he only ran wide off the track because of a lack of grip caused by old tyres.

Asked by Motorsport.com for his perspective on the incident, Verstappen said: "We both, of course, tried to be ahead into the corner and so I braked a bit later to try and keep the position.

"The tyres were already a bit worn, so I was really on the edge of grip. That's why I think I was already not fully on the apex, so then it's a safer way of just running a bit wide there.

"In a way I was, of course, happy that the stewards decided that we could just keep on racing because I think the racing in general was really good."

Pushed later on why he felt this incident was so different to when Lewis Hamilton washed out from the apex at Copse during their crash at the British Grand Prix, Verstappen replied: "I don't think it's the same, so I don't know what he is referring to.

"It's a completely different corner as well. So yeah, there's not much more to comment, it's not the same."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton labelled the Interlagos move "crazy" over team radio at the time, he later explained that he was just thankful that the pair had not collided.

"I think I was ahead initially, and I think he held his ground and we both ran out of road," explained the Mercedes driver who went on to win the race.

"Well, I think he was running out of road, so I obviously had to avoid to go out of road.

"I didn't think too much of it and obviously I'll have to watch the replay, but it's hard battling and wouldn't expect anything less really. We didn't touch wheels, which is good."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP
Previous article

F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP
Next article

F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement

F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement

McLaren denies Audi buyout as VW's F1 preparations ramp up
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren denies Audi buyout as VW's F1 preparations ramp up

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Mexican GP Prime
Formula 1

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Brazilian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP

Latest news

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou as first Chinese F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou as first Chinese F1 driver

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
22 h
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.