Formula 1 Qatar GP

Max Verstappen writes off Mercedes threat after rough Qatar qualifying

Max Verstappen concedes Red Bull cannot match Mercedes in Qatar after qualifying P6, focusing on McLaren for Sunday

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 8:18 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Max Verstappen has owned the Losail International Circuit since Formula 1 returned to Qatar in 2023, stringing together three consecutive victories at the desert venue. Yet heading into Sunday night’s 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, the four-time World Champion sounds more prepared for damage limitation than a fourth straight trophy.

Fresh off winning in Las Vegas to extend an active nine-race podium streak - including four victories across the last six rounds - Verstappen could only qualify sixth on Saturday night with a 1m22.332s. That left him 0.637 seconds adrift of polesitter George Russell’s Mercedes and 0.041s behind Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar in fifth.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pressed afterwards on whether Red Bull can turn the tide over Sunday’s race distance, Verstappen made no attempt to disguise the uphill climb and flatly dismissed any thought of racing Mercedes.

"Not to Mercedes, but I think we're going to give it a good go, because we're fighting them in the championship, and of course we want to try and stay ahead, but it's not going to be easy. This weekend has been really tough," Verstappen said.

Sunday’s fight is about holding off McLaren, not catching Mercedes

Verstappen’s blunt realism reflects the exact maths on the 2026 leaderboard heading into the penultimate round of the season.

In the Constructors’ Championship, Mercedes sits untouchable on 666 points, 226 clear of Red Bull, with Ferrari second on 517. The genuine battle is directly behind: third-placed Red Bull Racing (440 points) holds a razor-thin nine-point edge over fourth-placed McLaren (431 points) - and Saturday’s qualifying session lined both teams up nose-to-tail directly behind the Mercedes lockout.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Even McLaren shares Verstappen’s verdict on Mercedes’ speed at Losail. After Friday running, Lando Norris conceded the Silver Arrows appeared "in a different category" and "quicker in every single corner by a mile", adding: "I would say the battle's for P3… So it's not even worth thinking about them."

On the Drivers’ table, Verstappen (304 points) enjoys a far healthier buffer in second behind already-crowned champion Kimi Antonelli (402) - holding a 37-point cushion over ninth-starting Lewis Hamilton (267) and 40 points over both Russell (264) and Norris (264) with 50 points left across Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Even so, keeping Red Bull ahead of McLaren in the team standings requires beating at least one papaya car on a circuit exposing the RB22’s biggest flaw.

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