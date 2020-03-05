Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Dutch GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: Zandvoort banking will encourage different lines

Tickets
shares
comments
Verstappen: Zandvoort banking will encourage different lines
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 4:44 PM

Max Verstappen reckons Formula 1 drivers will have to use different lines through the Zandvoort banking at this year’s Dutch Grand Prix - especially when their tyres start going off.

The Red Bull driver became the first man to lap the revamped circuit in a grand prix car, when he drove a 2012 RB8 around the circuit earlier this week.

And reflecting on his first experience of the two banked corners, Verstappen was clear that they would be a big challenge for everyone.

“I have always found it a super circuit to drive, but the banking definitely adds a new dimension to it,” said Verstappen.

“I think you can drive different lines through those banked corners, so that's a good thing. It has to do with the tyres as well.

“On new tyres you can take a shorter line. But on older tyres, you have to make sure you have a good exit, so you might have to stay a bit higher in that final corner.”

While the final Arie Luyendyk banked corner will be easily flat for the current generation of cars, Verstappen does not think things will be easy through there.

“It's a really interesting corner,” he aid. “Everyone thinks 'oh it's flat-out anyway, so it's quite easy', but you have to take the DRS and all the forces released by the banking into account as well. So all in all I think it's a pretty challenging corner.”

Verstappen is well aware that he will be the centre of attention at May’s event, but he says he is doing all he can to try to play down the extra pressure on him.

“I try not to think of it as a home race too much,” he said. “That's mainly because you shouldn't put any extra pressure on yourself. I just try to be as relaxed as possible.”

See Verstappen in F1 action at Zandvoort - ticket and hotel packages from Motorsport Tickets

Related video

Next article
Why F1’s fuel flow clampdown means even heavier cars

Previous article

Why F1’s fuel flow clampdown means even heavier cars
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Dutch GP Tickets
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Bahrain GP

Bahrain GP

19 Mar - 22 Mar
FP1 Starts in
14 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 20 Mar
Fri 20 Mar
07:00
14:00
FP2
Fri 20 Mar
Fri 20 Mar
11:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 21 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
08:00
15:00
QU
Sat 21 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
11:00
18:00
Race
Sun 22 Mar
Sun 22 Mar
11:10
18:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races

1h
2
Formula 1

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

3
WRC

Evans "laid foundation" for Toyota success at M-Sport

2h
4
IndyCar

Chilton leads Carlin 1-2 on second day at Sebring

5
Extreme E

De la Rosa in talks to lead new Spanish Extreme E team

Latest videos

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort 01:31
Formula 1

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit 00:45
Formula 1

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview 01:26
Formula 1

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview

FIA reaches Ferrari 09:10
Formula 1

FIA reaches Ferrari "settlement" after 2019 F1 engine investigation

Latest news

Verstappen: Zandvoort banking will encourage different lines
F1

Verstappen: Zandvoort banking will encourage different lines

Why F1’s fuel flow clampdown means even heavier cars
F1

Why F1’s fuel flow clampdown means even heavier cars

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal
F1

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"
F1

Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers
F1

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.