Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

shares
comments
Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
By:

Sebastian Vettel has acquired a shareholding in Aston Martin ahead of his move to the marque's Formula 1 team in 2021.

Vettel will join the team currently known as Racing Point next season after being told by Ferrari earlier this year that he would not be retained.

Last month's announcement of his move followed several weeks of negotiation with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

Vettel declined to give any details of his stake in the company, which trades as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc on the London Stock Exchange.

While it is obviously related to his deal to join the team it is not clear whether his stake is part of his remuneration, or was purchased on the open market, and is in effect a show of confidence in the brand by the former world champion.

Vettel is regarded by Stroll as a key element of Aston's marketing push in the coming years as it tries to recover from its current downturn. The share price tumbled earlier this year, but it has stabilised in recent weeks.

From the editor, also read:

Mercedes owns a 5% stake in Aston, while the German manufacturer's F1 team boss Toto Wolff, a close friend of Stroll, also has a personal shareholding.

"I think everybody's free to do what they want with their money," said Vettel when asked by Motorsport.com if he might take shares in the company.

"And as I know, Aston Martin is a public company, and everyone is free to invest in the company.

"So if you're asking whether I have shares in the company, I have, but how much I think it's a secondary thing, and I won't talk about it.

"But I think I believe In the project, I've decided obviously to go with the project and I'm excited to see what happens when we kick off next year. And I'm starting for a new team."

Vettel was also asked if he had any regrets about potentially leaving current Racing Point driver Sergio Perez without a drive for next season.

"Obviously there are not that many seats open still," he said. "I don't know if Checo is talking to anyone. So, I don't know if he's definitely out.

"You guys are making the news, so I think you know a bit more than me, or at least sooner than me. But I think it would be a shame. He is the driver that deserves to be in Formula 1. Now I don't know which options he has, and what he wants to do."

Related video

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Previous article

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Feud between Skaife and Ingall continues
Supercars Supercars / News

Feud between Skaife and Ingall continues

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

Latest news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

24m
3
Supercars

Feud between Skaife and Ingall continues

4
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

5
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

Latest news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc
Formula 1

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track
Formula 1

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1
1h

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.