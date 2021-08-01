Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

By:

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is to lodge a notice of intention to appeal after Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from his second place in the Hungarian Grand Prix over a fuel issue.

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

In scrutineering checks after the race the FIA could only retrieve 0.3 litres of fuel from the car, when the rules mandate that one litre should be left in the tank for sampling. This led to Vettel's disqualification from the Hungary race results.

The team believes that 1.74 litres of fuel should have been in the car, and thus there are still 1.44 litres in the system that the FIA could not retrieve.

Vettel had stopped two corners from the end of the in-lap after the race after suffering what the team believes was an issue with the lift fuel pump. It also believes that the pump failure could explain why the fuel has not been found.

The car will remain impounded in the FIA pit garage in Budapest overnight and further work to find the missing fuel will be carried out once the car is transported to an FIA technical facility in France on Monday.

At intention to appeal in effect buys time and allow team to consider its case before it formally decides to go ahead with the appeal.

“I can confirm an intent to appeal,” team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Motorsport.com. “So once we learn more, then if we have grounds we will appeal, and if not, we'll drop it. But we have 96 hours.

“By all of our calculations, there should still be 1.44 litres of fuel left in the car after the 300 millilitre sample was taken.

“And we just have to show the FIA that it was in there, and 300 millilitres is enough for their fuel sample. And that will be the basis of the appeal.

“So the car will be impounded. So we'll just go in and find the fuel and measure it. We'll figure it out.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Regarding the lift pump failure he said: “It looks like, I don't know, we haven't taken it apart yet. But for some reason the lift pumps wouldn't get the fuel out of the car.”

The team can calculate how much fuel is in the car because it knows how much went in before the start, and because the FIA fuel flow meter provides an accurate official record of what was used during the race.

“We measure the fuel that goes in,” said Szafnauer. “And the fuel flow meter that we have in the car, which is mandated by the FIA, measures how much fuel gets used.

“So the difference between what went in, and what's used, is what's left. And that's how we know there's 1.74 litres left.

“We have that, the FIA work to the fuel flow meter, they have all that data, we supply them with the data of how much fuel we put in, they have the ability to check that at any time. So all that data is available.”

The problem for the team is that the rules state clearly that a litre of fuel has to be physically retrieved from the car, Szafnauer noted: “It is an old rule that goes back to the days before we had all this metering and all the measurements.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

Previous article

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

3 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

3
Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem

3 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

10 h
5
Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

6 h
Latest news
Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

14m
Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Formula 1

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

47m
Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement
Formula 1

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement

58m
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

1 h
Vettel at risk of Hungarian GP disqualification over F1 fuel sample
Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungarian GP disqualification over F1 fuel sample

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden win 01:48
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden win

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of 2021 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of 2021

Sainz "calm" after discovering wind gust caused F1 qualifying crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Sainz "calm" after discovering wind gust caused F1 qualifying crash

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement

Vettel at risk of Hungarian GP disqualification over F1 fuel sample Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungarian GP disqualification over F1 fuel sample

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry into Formula 1
Formula 1

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry into Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.