Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions Next / Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP
Formula 1 / French GP News

Vettel: “Clear intention to keep going” in F1 with Aston Martin

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel says there is a “clear intention to keep going” with Aston Martin, as talks are due imminently to decide his grand prix future.

Matt Kew
By:
Vettel: “Clear intention to keep going” in F1 with Aston Martin

Vettel is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of the season and there had been speculation early in the year that he would call time on his top-flight career.

This came after the team’s poor start to the new ground-effect era plus the German saying on BBC Question Time that he was “asking myself” whether to continue given the difficulties in reconciling racing with his climate activism.

However, Vettel appears set for talks with Aston Martin and has expressed his desire and “clear intention” to continue ahead of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard this weekend.

Asked about his future amid the so-called F1 silly season, Vettel said: “Well, I'm racing this weekend, and the next one.

“Then yeah, obviously I've said that at some point, we will start to talk. I'm talking to the team; I think there is a clear intention to keep going.

“We'll see soon where we stand.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Last month, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack expressed his desire to hold onto Vettel for the long term, saying: “We were always clear that if he wants to continue, we would like him to stay for long, yes.

“We are talking. We have a very, very good relationship, and it is not that we have to set each other deadlines.

“Obviously at one point, if we drag that too long, we will also be running into trouble, and he’s aware of that.

“But they are very trustworthy discussions that we are having. From that point of view, it’s all good.”

Vettel joined Aston Martin ahead of the 2021 campaign when Lawrence Stroll rebranded the Racing Point outfit and activated the break clause in Sergio Perez’s contract to make way.

But the AMR21 challenger was hurt by changes to the floor regulations, meaning Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll combined to land only seventh in the constructors’ table. Racing Point in 2020, however, with its controversial ‘Pink Mercedes’ scored fourth behind McLaren.

Amid the pressure mounting on Daniel Ricciardo to close the gap to stablemate Lando Norris, Vettel has been speculatively linked to the second McLaren seat.

This comes alongside reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou being signed to the McLaren driver roster plus Colton Herta testing the team's 2021 car at Portimao.

But Vettel’s response to the McLaren noise was: “I know obviously some people there, but I think it’s just rumours.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions
Previous article

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions
Next article

Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP

Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Hamilton picks Alonso as his toughest F1 competitor French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton picks Alonso as his toughest F1 competitor

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime
Formula 1

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out Austrian GP
Formula 1

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Latest news

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing

Formula 1’s biggest tech controversy so far this season has involved the FIA’s intervention on porpoising, and a knock-on clampdown on flexi floor tricks.

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull is still chasing Ferrari for outright performance in Formula 1 this year as the Italian team has enjoyed “more dominant weekends” in 2022.

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out

Formula 1’s track limits policy will remain unchanged for the French Grand Prix, despite concerns the issue could be a major problem at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix

Ferrari will evaluate a new floor design at Formula 1's French Grand Prix as the Italian outfit bids to up the ante in its fight with Red Bull.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
17 h
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
18 h
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.