Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”
Former Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel has described Nyck de Vries’s sudden departure from AlphaTauri as “harsh” and “brutal” and expressed his support for the Dutchman.
Vettel drove for the Faenza-based team when it was known as Toro Rosso before moving to Red Bull and winning four world championships prior to leaving for Ferrari.
He remains on friendly terms with the Milton Keynes-based team and its boss Christian Horner.
Speaking in an ITV interview at Goodwood on Saturday, Vettel stressed that he is happy to see his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo make a return to the grid, but said that the turn of events was unfortunate for De Vries.
When asked for his thoughts on the AlphaTauri news, Vettel said: “Twofold if I'm honest.
“I'm very happy for Daniel, very happy. I like him, obviously I raced with him, and I met him at the test when I was shaking down the [1993] McLaren for this weekend. And I'm very, very happy for him.
“On the other hand, you have to be honest as well. It's obviously a shame for Nyck, the way it comes to an end. I think he was given a great chance.
"Maybe things didn't happen for him the way he expected, or people expected. But it's also a bit harsh when it comes to a very sudden stop like that. It's brutal.”
Sebastian Vettel, Team Germany
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Vettel said he hoped that De Vries’s departure from AlphaTauri won’t have a long-term impact on his career.
"I met him last year for the first time and he seemed like a really good person, and he is a good driver,” said the German.
“He won the F2 championship, he won international championships. So he's well recognised and I hope that this sort of dent doesn't give a dent to his career. People stend to do that, and that's not right.
“Maybe those 10 races didn't go according to how good they could have been. We don't know why, first of all, from the outside, and second, he is still a very good driver.
"So I have to also sympathise with the fact it's very harsh for him, and I hope that people don't see that dent.”
Meanwhile, Vettel's former team-mate Mark Webber said he’d advised Ricciardo not to leave the Red Bull camp at the end of 2018, and cautioned that his fellow Australian will quickly have to get up to speed with new AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
"I was keen for him to stay in Red Bull, I think he know that all those years ago I was trying to talk him into staying,” Webber told ITV.
“But obviously he was keen to go to Renault at the time, and then he went to McLaren, he's had a year out, and now he's back.
“The stopwatch never lies, you're either giving pressure or you're taking pressure. So now he's back on the grid and obviously he's got to step up against Yuki pretty quickly, and hopefully he can perform well."
Related video
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
How a Vettel decision led to Verstappen's "old married couple" F1 engineer dynamic
How a Vettel decision led to Verstappen's "old married couple" F1 engineer dynamic How a Vettel decision led to Verstappen's "old married couple" F1 engineer dynamic
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge
Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge
Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat
Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Latest news
Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”
Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3
Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races
Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races
Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa
Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.