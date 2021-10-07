Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds Next / Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

By:

Sebastian Vettel believes Formula 1 must not neglect the human cost of a swelling Formula 1 calendar ahead of a record-breaking schedule in 2022.

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

F1 is set to reveal its calendar for next season in the coming week ahead of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council meeting, with a 23-race schedule anticipated.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has already confirmed plans for a 23-race season that, despite finishing earlier in the year than 2021, will feature the most races in F1 history.

It has raised concerns about the pressure placed on F1 personnel travelling to every single race and the sacrifices involved in the job, particularly for those required at the track beyond the typical four-day race weekend.

When asked by Motorsport.com about the strain a 23-race calendar may put people under, four-time world champion and current Aston Martin driver Vettel said it was already proving to be an "immense task" for those working in the series.

"We mustn't neglect that we are a group of people and human beings travelling around the world," Vettel said.

"You can do the numbers. If we have 52 weekends in a year, we do 23 of those as races and [there are] a couple of months in a year that we can't hold races in most places around the world, it obviously gives you a very intense season.

"The objective should be [that] we have a sustainable way to run our season, not only for our environment but also looking at the human resource.

"If you have so many people involved, the weekends are far longer than the Saturday-Sundays that we see on the TV. I think drivers, we are on the lucky end."

Vettel felt it was important that F1 held its season "in a way that those people also can have a normal life apart from their jobs spent away from home".

He added: "Most of them, whether it's engineers or mechanics, staff working in the team, they have a family or children that they want to look after.

"So, we must be very careful where we want to put our interests."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo echoed Vettel's thoughts, believing it was crucial for teams to stay close together to keep each other's spirits up when the going got tough.

"It's really important for the team to have close relationships with other members of the team," Ricciardo said.

"[We're] away from families for long periods of time, especially the triple headers, so you need to kind of rely on your teammates to help you out if you're a little a little down or missing home or whatever it is.

"I really hope next year the world keeps opening up and we can interact more with the team. It's not just at the track, but [we want to] do some events, do some dinners and I think having that social life outside of the paddock on a race weekend helps break up the weekend as well.

"I think that's kind of important time to switch off and just ease some of the stresses of the travel and the homesickness or whatever it is."

Read Also:

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Previous article

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Next article

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

1 h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised

22 h
3
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline F1 collaboration plans from 2022

6 h
Latest news
Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

10m
Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

37m
Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

49m
Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds

1 h
Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life
Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests 00:46
Formula 1
36m

Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022 00:42
Formula 1
42m

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally 01:05
Formula 1
46m

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
4 h

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:38
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP Turkish GP
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity
Formula 1

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day
Formula 1

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Trending Today

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Red Bull and Honda outline F1 collaboration plans from 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline F1 collaboration plans from 2022

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
4 h
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021

Latest news

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.