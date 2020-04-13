Vettel: Ferrari culture often "misunderstood"

The German is due to embark on his sixth season for Ferrari this year. Despite having won a number of races over the years he is still chasing a world championship title with the Maranello outfit.

While outsiders have long suggested that Ferrari's culture could be a hindrance to its chances of success against British teams, Vettel does not buy that argument.

Instead, he suggests that there are hidden qualities which count for a lot more when it comes to delivering success in F1.

"The strength of this team is the passion for Ferrari," said Vettel in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com. "I think that's what thrives people coming in and going out every day. I think it's really the legend and the myth of this brand. And to become a part of that history.

"It's very Italian inside, has very Italian rules and traditions, which is great, that they are kept. But equally it's very modern.

"I think sometimes also this is misunderstood, because you look at Italy to say that they are very traditional with lots of things and 'la mamma' and all this, whatever.

"But, you know, people are still very, very forward thinking and I think we have a lot of young great talents in the team, great people with great ideas, creative ideas, and that's why in a way it's a shame that we haven't, you know – in terms of results – haven't had that breakthrough yet.

"That's why also the focus is there to keep working, do our thing, because I believe that one day we'll be there."

Vettel says his passion to deliver title success for Ferrari is still as strong as ever, despite a difficult 2019 campaign when he faced a tough challenge from teammate Charles Leclerc.

"The mission is still the same, because we are not at the top," he said. "Obviously Mercedes has beaten us the last years, so the mission is still up.

"Obviously we had a lot of races and we made a lot of experiences. I think there were some great moments and there were some moments that were not so great, but as I said the mission is still there and the target is still there to achieve the mission, to win with Ferrari."

