Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
17 days
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
31 days
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
45 days
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
59 days
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
67 days
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
94 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: No frustration despite worst season start since 2008

By:

Sebastian Vettel says he feels no frustration despite making his worst start to a Formula 1 season in 12 years, but has previously “been in a happier place”.

Four-time world champion Vettel has struggled to get to grips with the Ferrari SF1000 car so far this year, failing to finish a race any higher than sixth.

Teammate Charles Leclerc has finished on the podium twice this year, and has close to three times as many points as Vettel, outscoring him 45 points to 16 in the opening six races.

It marks Vettel's worst start to a season since 2008, when he recorded just one points finish in the first six rounds - finishing P5 at Monaco - after Toro Rosso started the year with a B-spec version of its 2007 car.

Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season after the team opted not to renew his contract beyond the end of the year, with his future still to be finalised.

But Vettel said he did not wish to put a label on this year when asked by Motorsport.com if he felt 2020 had been his toughest season yet in F1.

"I don't think it is fair to label seasons or races," Vettel said. "I know a lot of people tend to say this was my best race or worst race or best performance or worst performance ever. I think it is quite difficult to make that statement because there have been so many races.

"Whatever the situation is, I am sure that I trust the people around me and the guys working on my car.

"I struggled because of a lack of confidence, and that confidence is a lack of grip, so it is not just that you feel uncomfortable driving the car, when it is coming from somewhere.

"We are still trying to understand where exactly it comes from, but at the same time we have to make progress, move on and tackle it again."

Read Also:

Asked how frustrated he currently felt, Vettel replied: "Not frustrated.

"As I said, I've been in happier place. I love obviously fighting at the front. I love winning and feeling that you can, you know, obviously achieve great results and that we haven't done yet. 

"It will be difficult this year with the package that we have, but I think Charles has proven that still you can do good races. If you make sure you are in the right position you are also in a position to benefit from it, and then you can still get a podium.

"This is how it always has worked. And many times I've found myself with better side. Now, lately, not so much. Overall, if you sum it up, [it] is not the best season start that I ever had. But I wouldn't go as far as frustration."

Vettel was able to finish seventh at the Spanish Grand Prix last month after pulling off a risky one-stop strategy to rise from outside of the points.

The result came after some tense exchanges over team radio about strategy, but Vettel denied there was any need for a review of Ferrari's communication or planning.

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #3: Lola

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

