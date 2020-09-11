Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

shares
comments
Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari
By:

Sebastian Vettel says he has no regrets over the time he has spent with Ferrari in Formula 1 despite failing to win a world championship with the Scuderia.

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel announced on Thursday that he had signed for Aston Martin in 2021, replacing Sergio Perez.

Ferrari opted back in May not to enter talks with Vettel over extending his existing contract beyond 2020, ending his time at Maranello after six seasons.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 with the goal of winning its first drivers' title since 2007, but fell short of the target as challenges in 2017 and 2018 fell apart.

Vettel's final year with Ferrari has proven difficult amid ongoing struggles with the SF1000 car, limiting him to a finish of no higher than sixth in any of the races.

Asked how his relationship with Ferrari has changed this year, Vettel said the current struggles did little to dim the significance of his time with the team in his career, even if they had failed in their target to win a title.

"Naturally I joined Ferrari not just to join Ferrari and not just win races, but win championships and win it in the right way," Vettel said.

"Obviously, in that regard, you can say we have failed, we didn't win the championship. I think we had good moments and highlights moments that I wouldn't want to miss.

"I've got to know people that really helped me. I've got to make friends, potentially for life. So I wouldn't want to miss.

"I don't regret the years that I've spent with Ferrari. They are a big part of my life. In the very beginning Ferrari has a special place, the way I grew up looking at Michael [Schumacher], him racing at Ferrari.

"For sure, I wanted to do better than what I did. But I've certainly tried everything.

"We had good times, also bad times, but it's probably part of it and now probably for both sides, it's time to move on."

Read Also:

Vettel is relishing the opportunity to help further and develop the current Racing Point squad upon its rebrand as Aston Martin for 2021, believing the foundations are in place for a successful project.

"The team has huge potential," Vettel said. "I think there's some really good people on board, clever people, and I'm looking forward to help and show that those qualities are there and demonstrate that as well with the results.

"It's always great if you have great results straight away, but everything is sort of a bit of the first time, so I'm looking forward to help make that growth possible and, and enjoy the work that there is ahead of me."

Related video

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Previous article

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Next article

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Crutchlow says right arm is a “disaster” after surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow says right arm is a “disaster” after surgery

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19

Latest news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
Formula 1

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

25m
3
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

1h
4
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Latest news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari
Formula 1

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari
Formula 1

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari

Latest videos

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1
26m

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track 04:40
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track

How To Fix Ferrari 09:47
Formula 1

How To Fix Ferrari

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief 14:11
Formula 1

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.