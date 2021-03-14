Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
272 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Formula 1 / News

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Sebastian Vettel feels he is lacking "100 laps" of mileage at the wheel of his Aston Martin Formula 1 car after the conclusion of the pre-season test in Bahrain.

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin

The four-time champion wrapped up his programme with his new team on Sunday, managing 56 laps on his way to the second slowest time of the day.

After the three days of track action, Vettel was the racing driver with the smallest amount of laps completed - 117 - only ahead of Williams' test driver Roy Nissany with 83.

Asked how far behind the planned scheduled he was, the German said: "One hundred laps! Obviously I would have liked to just get more mileage. That's the main thing.

"So today was very busy and I tried to make use of the track time which I felt I did and it was very good for me and I learned a lot of things, so now it's obviously to remember all these things and give feedback and remember going forward.

"As I said, overall it's probably 100 laps that I'm short, then probably something similar for Lance [Stroll]. We both obviously didn't get what we wanted. But it's not a big deal, it's what it is and we've got to move on."

 

Vettel's Aston Martin team was also second from the bottom in mileage completed during the test, only ahead of Mercedes.

Vettel said that understanding the car through more mileage was more important than trying to find the limits with a fast lap, having finished six seconds off the pace on the final day of running.

"More important than one lap is to really understand the car and for that I think just doing more and more laps help,” he said.

“So then doing a push lap is just putting the things together, or the lessons that you learn or acquire, so I'm not worried about that.

"It's obviously a box that we haven't ticked. I'm sure that come the race weekend and qualifying we'll see and the first race is the first race and if it happens the way it's planned, then there's another 22 to come after that.

"So there's plenty of time and it will be a busy year, so we try to obviously start off well. We had a mixed test with some hiccups."

The German driver said it was impossible to judge where Aston Martin stands at the moment, but conceded he still has a "steep learning curve" ahead.

"Where are we? I think it's very difficult to say in terms of competitiveness. We haven't done many runs that probably equal other people's runs to give us a bit of a comparison.

"But I don't think that's too important, because we'll find out in two weeks anyway, so everything from now onwards is nice for you, two weeks of speculation.

"We have to learn obviously a great deal about the car still when it comes to set up and so on, but I think everybody's in the same position. With three days of running, it's impossible to get everything in.

"So, yeah, I think for us the first couple of races will be especially for me a steep learning curve, but we take it from there."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

Previous article

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Aston Martin F1 Team
Author Pablo Elizalde

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin

29min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

2h
3
Dakar

Dakar competitor crashes out before event even starts

4
Formula 1

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

18h
5
Formula 1

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Latest news
Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin
Formula 1

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin

29m
Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Formula 1

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

1h
Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends
Formula 1

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

2h
Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

5h
Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

5h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff Belgian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff

F1 drivers will "struggle" with necks after hiatus ends
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers will "struggle" with necks after hiatus ends

Sainz: Cancellation of 2020 F1 season would be a "hard blow"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Cancellation of 2020 F1 season would be a "hard blow"

More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
18h
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

Trending Today

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

Dakar competitor crashes out before event even starts
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar competitor crashes out before event even starts

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Barrichello modified driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Barrichello modified driving style

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Latest news

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Vettel lacking “100 laps” of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.