Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

shares
comments
Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 9:57 AM

Sebastian Vettel has praised the innovative Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1 podium but was not a fan of the "shitty" trophies or "the selfie guy" he snubbed a photo with.

The Mexican GP podium ceremony takes place in the Foro Sol stadium section and this year a lift was constructed to include the victorious car, with Lewis Hamilton rising up to the podium alongside his Mercedes while Vettel and Valtteri Bottas stood on the rostrum as normal.

Throughout the week the Mexican GP has featured vibrant representations of the culture in the paddock and the top three were joined on the podium by 'Mario Achi', effectively the race's mascot, who tried to take a selfie but was pushed away by Vettel.

"I think it was cool," Vettel said of the ceremony. "I didn't like the selfie guy when he tried to push into the picture so I pushed him away! I'm not big into selfies anyway.

"It was nice, to elevate the car as well is really cool. It's a very nice way to do it to involve the whole stadium and the crowd.

"I liked most of it except the selfie guy and the trophies. It's a shame. You have such a great race and they put so much effort into the race and then you get this shitty trophies that look boring."

For PRIME users:

Vettel has previously been critical of sponsor-based trophies and longs for a return to specialised trophies rather than ones that are too corporate.

"We could have for the future maybe something nice, traditional Mexican, because it's a bit of a shame," said Vettel. "There's Heineken written everywhere! You don't need to have the fricking star on the trophy as well.

"Get something nice like they had when F1 used to race here before we came back."

On the use of the winning car as part of the podium furniture, Vettel added: "It doesn't fit everywhere. Here it makes sense."

Next article
FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"

Previous article

FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"

Next article

Hamilton: Floor damage costing me a "good couple of tenths"

Hamilton: Floor damage costing me a "good couple of tenths"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

4
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

5
Formula 1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.