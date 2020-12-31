Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1

shares
comments
Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1
By:

Sebastian Vettel says he is happy to help fellow German Mick Schumacher on his Formula 1 debut in 2021, but believes the Haas rookie also has to "find his own path" in the sport.

Vettel forged a strong friendship with his idol Michael Schumacher during his rise through the sport and has also become close to Michael's 21-year-old son Mick, who will make his Formula 1 debut in 2021 with Ferrari-affiliated Haas as a member of the Ferrari Academy.

In addition to being friends off the track, Vettel and Schumacher junior partnered for Team Germany at the 2019 Race of Champions in Mexico, continuing a popular off-season tradition that Vettel started with Michael.

Read Also:

Vettel, who will move to Aston Martin Racing next season, says Schumacher will be also able to count on his support as he makes his first steps in F1.

"I'm happy to help where I can because he's a great guy and obviously I have a very special connection to his father," Vettel said when asked by Motorsport.com about Schumacher's arrival in F1. "It's a shame that Michael is not able to witness Mick's progression in the last few years and his step now into Formula 1.

"So, yeah, from my side, I really like him, we get along well and I'm happy to tell him everything that I know."

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher at ROC Mexico 2019

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher at ROC Mexico 2019

Schumacher, who graduates to F1 after clinching the 2020 FIA F2 title, said Vettel is an idol and a mentor to him in similar fashion to what his father is to the four-time world champion.

"Well I'm flattered obviously. I watched his father win a lot more races than he could have watched me win, but I think I will be happy to help," Vettel responded, while adding that Schumacher will also have to forge his own path in the sport.

"I'm happy to help, but I think it's very important for him to find his own path and follow his own way.

"But surely as much as it helped when Michael had some things to say when I asked and gave me advice, I'm trying to do the same to him.

"The way I see him as a person, where I can help him in his life, or on track with some of the things that I went through in my career."

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

Related video

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021

Previous article

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel , Mick Schumacher
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Loeb puts on a show in Peugeot 306 Maxi
Other rally Other rally / Special feature

Loeb puts on a show in Peugeot 306 Maxi

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo

Analysis: The real cost of PDVSA sponsoring Pastor Maldonado
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Analysis: The real cost of PDVSA sponsoring Pastor Maldonado

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

Latest news

Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021

Hamilton knighted in Queen’s New Year Honours list
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton knighted in Queen’s New Year Honours list

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

Trending

1
Other rally

Loeb puts on a show in Peugeot 306 Maxi

2
Le Mans

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now

3
Formula 1

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

18h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo

19h
5
Formula 1

Analysis: The real cost of PDVSA sponsoring Pastor Maldonado

Latest news

Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1
Formula 1

Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021
Formula 1

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021

Hamilton knighted in Queen’s New Year Honours list
Formula 1

Hamilton knighted in Queen’s New Year Honours list

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness
Formula 1

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

Grosjean makes sim racing return, one month after Bahrain crash
Formula 1

Grosjean makes sim racing return, one month after Bahrain crash

Latest videos

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost 01:35
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era? 08:54
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era?

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP 00:55
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.