Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Vettel admits he "must do better" next season

shares
comments
Vettel admits he "must do better" next season
By:
Dec 1, 2019, 3:46 PM

Sebastian Vettel says he "must do better" next year after his erratic performances in 2019 led to his worst Formula 1 championship finish as a Ferrari driver.

Vettel ended the 2019 season in fifth place in the drivers' standings, 24 points behind his new teammate Charles Leclerc - which is one place behind the fourth place he scored in '16.

His season included high-profile mistakes in Bahrain and Italy, with a lost victory in Canada after his defence against Lewis Hamilton was penalised, and the costly clash with Leclerc that put both Ferraris out in Brazil.

When asked to assess his 2019 performances, Vettel said Ferrari "didn't have the year that we were hoping for – full stop".

"I think the reasons are clear, the lessons are clear, now it's up to us to make sure to take them on board," he continued to Sky Sports.

"As a team we must perform stronger, as an individual I think I can. I must do better. I can do better – it wasn't a great year from my side".

But Vettel insisted "I don't think it was as bad as it looks", explaining that "there were many small things probably leading to maybe not a great picture in the end".

"But still, I'm the first one to look at myself and if I'm honest, I know that I can do better," he added.

"That's for sure the target for next year – to do a step forward. And hopefully we get a stronger package as well to fight with Mercedes and Red Bull in the front."

Vettel finished Sunday's final race of the 2019 season in Abu Dhabi in fifth place, well adrift of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who had started last due to an engine change grid penalty.

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Sebastian Vettel
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Alex Kalinauckas

