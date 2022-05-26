Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ecclestone arrested for illegally carrying gun at airport in Brazil Next / Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Formula 1 News

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

Sebastian Vettel thinks it is "questionable" whether Formula 1’s turbo hybrid engines are making a valuable contribution to real-world environmental problems.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

The Aston Martin driver, who has taken a growing interesting in environmental and political matters in recent years, says F1 needs to be realistic about the impact its rules are having.

While F1 sees the turbo hybrid formula and increasing use of sustainable fuels as critical to its push for a zero-carbon future, Vettel is more sceptical about the situation.

Having had to defend F1 from being labelled a ‘gas guzzling' series on a recent appearance on the BBC’s Question Time programme, Vettel is quite outspoken on the situation.

“The question is, what do these efficient and most efficient engines in the world help or contribute to everyday people commuting in and out to work, to wherever?” he said.

“What does this engine help or bring you, which benefit? That's very questionable. It's very complex.

“It's a fascinating technology. Don't get me wrong, as a fan and from an engineering point of view, it’s fascinating.

"But how much do you transfer to the road? Other than to stick a hybrid on the car, to the road car? Not much.

“So you have to be true. You have to be true and tell the truth. And I think that's important.”

F1 is currently framing new engine regulations that will come in to force from 2026, and looks certain to keep the turbo hybrids but ditch the complex MGU-H.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Vettel suggests that F1 needs to think carefully about if it is doing as much as is needed to address environmental concerns.

Read Also:

“Obviously F1 is stuck with this engine for a while and the question that you that you have to raise is: is it enough?” he explained.

“Are we doing enough? And considering you know how deep we are in the poo, sorry to say like this, but you know, where the world is going and you look at the climate crisis or breakdown, the answer is we're not doing enough.

“And especially in, how did they put it, a gas-guzzling sport, which is true, I think we are at the spotlight, and we have to do more than just do what we do. I think we can't do enough. That's the answer.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ecclestone arrested for illegally carrying gun at airport in Brazil
Previous article

Ecclestone arrested for illegally carrying gun at airport in Brazil

Next article

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP

Ferrari to hold fire on next updates until British GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari to hold fire on next updates until British GP

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Latest news

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
19 h
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.