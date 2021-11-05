Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Giovinazzi hopes to know ‘bad or good’ news over Alfa F1 future soon Next / Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Vettel: Red Bull shouldn't use 'bad' F1 team orders on Perez

By:

Sebastian Vettel thinks Sergio Perez should not face Red Bull team orders in Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix if he has a chance of winning his home race.

Perez has the best opportunity of his career to win on home ground in Mexico City this weekend, with his Red Bull squad clear favourites against main rival Mercedes.

But, with his teammate Max Verstappen locked in a tight title fight with Lewis Hamilton, it is obvious that Red Bull will do all it can to help ensure his championship hopes are not compromised.

That could trigger a scenario where, if Perez is leading from Verstappen in the closing stages of the race, he could be given team orders to sacrifice the victory.

While Vettel understands that such a team orders call would be entirely logical for Red Bull, he thinks, as a whole, such interference from the pitwall is not a welcome thing in F1.

“I'm not a fan of team orders,” said the Aston Martin driver.

“There's two different team orders: there's the team order that you give way and you get it back in the same race, if you are on different strategies. And then there's obviously the team order where clearly one has to sort of get out of the way to make the other one score more points.

“Even if maybe the situation is logically very easy to explain, I still think it's bad and I will be in favour of not having any team orders ever. Yeah, I think it's just that nobody likes it.”

He added: “If Checo happens to be ahead, then Checo should stay ahead. And if he's not ahead, he has to be overtaken by whoever, whether that's a Mercedes or a Red Bull.

“I can also see if that's not happening and he will have to let Max by, but Valtteri [Bottas] has been in that position, and it's not nice.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Perez himself is well aware of the complications surrounding a potential Red Bull team orders headache, but thinks there is no point wasting time thinking about the matter before a clearer picture of team form emerges.

“I don't see much point in discussing that now,” he said. “I think probably we will see where we are on Saturday and if it's worthwhile having that conversation.

Read Also:

“Right now, there's no guarantee that we're going to be in that position. I think it will be a great problem to have as a team. But right now, we haven't discussed anything.”

shares
comments

Related video

Giovinazzi hopes to know ‘bad or good’ news over Alfa F1 future soon
Previous article

Giovinazzi hopes to know ‘bad or good’ news over Alfa F1 future soon
Next article

Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Formula 1

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
Video Inside
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.