Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Next / Russell: Everyone at Williams frustrated by recent form
Formula 1 News

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions

By:
, U.S. editor

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher are the latest names to be confirmed on the burgeoning list of stars competing in next February’s Race of Champions in Sweden.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Vettel, now racing for Aston Martin, and Haas F1 rookie Schumacher will represent Germany in the event to be held at the seaside resort Pite Havsbad on February 5-6, 2022.

Vettel won the individual Race of Champions at London's Olympic Stadium in 2015, beating nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen in the final. The 34-year-old has also won the ROC Nations Cup team title six times with Schumacher’s father, seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

Vettel won the 2017 edition of the Nations Cup solo, after teammate Pascal Wehrlein was injured.

At ROC Mexico in 2019, Mick Schumacher and Vettel finished runners-up behind Team Nordic’s Johan Kristoffersson and Kristensen, both of whom are coming back to defend their title in Sweden.

“I’m really looking forward to being back competing in the Race of Champions again and to represent Germany together with Mick." said Vettel.

“At ROC Mexico, we came second in the ROC Nations Cup, so our aim is to do one bette​r in Sweden."

Read Also:
Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher

Photo by: Race of Champions

ROC is moving away from its traditional stadium format by racing on a wide and fast course of snow and ice on the frozen Baltic Sea, located close to the Arctic circle.

Vettel believes he and Schumacher will be in for a tough challenge against a wide array of Scandinavian stars more familiar with the elements.

"The competition will be very strong especially from the Nordic drivers who have a lot more experience than us driving on snow and ice," he said.

Schumacher added: "Representing Germany together with Sebastian will for sure be big fun, and obviously we aim to win a trophy again.

"I so very much look forward to meeting all the other drivers and spending time with them during the Race of Champions weekend.

"The snow and ice promises to make this ROC event extremely special, and I am more than sure the drivers will have a crazy good time together in Sweden.”

Other drivers confirmed for the event include Mika Hakkinen and Valtteri Bottas, Sebastien Loeb, Mattias Ekstrom, Petter and Oliver Solberg, Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana.

shares
comments
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher
Previous article

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher
Next article

Russell: Everyone at Williams frustrated by recent form

Russell: Everyone at Williams frustrated by recent form
Load comments
More from
David Malsher
Malukas leads IndyCar driver evaluation, Hulkenberg one second off
IndyCar

Malukas leads IndyCar driver evaluation, Hulkenberg one second off

IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner

Frost, Shields dominate at Lucas Oil Raceway
Indy Pro 2000

Frost, Shields dominate at Lucas Oil Raceway

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: "A bit unnecessary" to review Hamilton/Verstappen F1 incident
Formula 1

Vettel: "A bit unnecessary" to review Hamilton/Verstappen F1 incident

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Latest news

Russell: Everyone at Williams frustrated by recent form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Everyone at Williams frustrated by recent form

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

Hamilton: I want to be the "purest" of F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I want to be the "purest" of F1 drivers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
1 h
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
17 h
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
18 h
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Prime

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.