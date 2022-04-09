Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Australian GP: Leclerc beats Verstappen and Perez to pole Next / Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Vettel slams "joke" Australian GP scooter fine

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel has labelled his €5000 fine for riding a scooter on the Albert Park circuit on Friday a "joke".

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Vettel slams "joke" Australian GP scooter fine

The German found himself stranded on the side of the track at Turn 10 when his car lost power during the first free practice session on Friday afternoon.

When the session was over he used a marshal's scooter to ride back to the pits, with his helmet balanced on top of his head, which caught the attention of the stewards.

Despite arguing that he had been given permission by the marshal to use the scooter, stewards deemed Vettel to have re-entered the circuit without permission and slapped him with a €5000 fine.

That didn't amuse the four-time world champion, who unloaded on the sanction following qualifying today. 

"Joke," he said when asked by Motorsport.com what he made of the sanction. "What do you think? 

"It would be good to know what happens to that money. I think we are still not aware what happened to the $50,000 that Max or Lewis or one of them had to pay for touching a rear wing."

Vettel copped another fine, this time €600, during today's qualifying session for speeding in pitlane as he raced to get out on track at the end of Q1. 

He was clocked at 85.1 km/h where he should have been at 80 km/h.

That added to another difficult day for Vettel and the Aston Martin team, which started with a crash on the exit of Turn 10 in Free Practice 3.

He was set to miss qualifying altogether, only for a reprieve to come in the form of a red flag sparked by teammate Lance Stroll's bizarre clash with Nicolas Latifi. 

That opened the door for the team to get Vettel's car ready, however his single lap was only good enough for 18th on the grid.

"I didn't know where the limit was to be honest," said Vettel of his sole Q1 lap. 

"What I think today is a really a day for the team. They did incredible, all of the girls and boys in the garage worked really hard to get both cars out, and it was a miracle we got one out,  and then we had the red flag and the guys jumped from one side to the other and were trying their best to get me out, which worked. 

"Obviously at the minute where we are with pace we're not going to jump to the front and create a miracle. We are not strong enough for that right now, but still it was a great team effort."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Australian GP: Leclerc beats Verstappen and Perez to pole
Previous article

Australian GP: Leclerc beats Verstappen and Perez to pole
Next article

Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP

Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race Bathurst
Video Inside
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.