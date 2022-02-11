Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Aston Martin launch News

Vettel starting to ponder names for Aston Martin F1 2022 car

Sebastian Vettel has started to give thought to what he will name his Aston Martin Formula 1 car before deciding with his mechanics on the eve of the new season.

Vettel starting to ponder names for Aston Martin F1 2022 car
Luke Smith
By:

Since making his F1 debut in 2007, Vettel has maintained a tradition of giving his car a woman's name ahead of the new season, spanning spells with Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin. Names have included Julie, Kate, Kate's Dirty Sister, Hungary Heidi, Gina and Lina.

Upon joining Aston Martin for 2021, Vettel and his mechanics settled on calling his car 'Honey Ryder', after the first Bond girl from the 1962 film Dr. No. Aston Martin has been synonymous with the Bond film brand throughout its history.

Aston Martin unveiled its new AMR22 car for 2022 on Thursday at its UK headquarters as the team offered a first true look at the grid for the new season.

Vettel revealed that prior to the launch he had not given a name for the car much consideration, only for the questions to make him start to give it some thought.

 

But he said a final decision would not be made until just before the season starts after talking with his mechanics.

"[I'd not thought about it] before I woke up today, but I've been asked so many times already today that I'm starting to think of a couple of names," Vettel said.

"But I haven't made up my mind, and usually I don't do it on my own. I do it together with mechanics.

"So last year, we came up with Honey Rider because it's been the first Aston Martin, the first for me, the first Bond girl.

"I don't know. It doesn't necessarily have to be Bond girl, but I'm sure we'll come up with something."

Read Also:

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel will enter his second season with Aston Martin looking to take a step forward after scoring just one podium finish last season.

Vettel said he thought 2022 would be a "true test" for the team, which has set out a five-year plan to reach the top of F1 and fight for wins and championships. 

The Aston Martin AMR22 is set to enjoy its first on-track run today at Silverstone during a filming day before the first pre-season test in Barcelona on 23-25 February.

The hidden details that underpin F1's first real 2022 car
The hidden details that underpin F1's first real 2022 car
