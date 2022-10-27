Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss Next / The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality
Formula 1 News

Vettel: Upcoming F1 retirement "getting a little bit more real"

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel says his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 season is "getting a little bit more real" as the races keep passing by.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Mandy Curi
Vettel: Upcoming F1 retirement "getting a little bit more real"

In the summer, Vettel announced he would call time on a 15-year F1 career, which yielded four world championships, as his current contract with Aston Martin runs out at the end of the season.

For Vettel, the reality of leaving F1 is gradually starting to sink as he counts down the races to his last outing in Abu Dhabi.

The German was visibly emotional after saying goodbye to his favourite track at Suzuka. And last week in Austin he admitted he would "miss the adrenaline" from fighting wheel to wheel as he did with Haas' Kevin Magnussen on the final lap.

"It is getting a little bit more real," Vettel said before the US Grand Prix.

"At Suzuka, I was a bit sad after qualifying and Sunday was a little bit up and down and mixed emotions because the race was so different. It's a special place and I will miss it.

"I don't know how Abu Dhabi will be. Obviously, from a results point of view I don't think we expect miracles all of a sudden, but I also tend to look forward to what's next.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I'm excited about what's coming, it's not like I completely hate Formula 1 now and I'm happy to get out, but obviously I made the decision and look forward to what's coming."

While the US Grand Prix might not rank as high as Japan on Vettel's all-time list, it too holds a special place as he made his debut at the 2007 edition at Indianapolis, taking a point in eighth for BMW Sauber.

"Yeah absolutely. I think in the end is a great place to come. Obviously, my first race was in Indy, so it has a special place," the 35-year-old explained after battling to eight at his final US GP, which became seventh after a time penalty for Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

"I kept the one-cent coin that I found on the Sunday morning in Indianapolis while I was running, and it's still with me. It is a special place to me."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss
Previous article

Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss
Next article

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1 United States GP
Formula 1

Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1

Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash United States GP
Formula 1

Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction
Super Formula Super Formula

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction

Doubts have surfaced over whether Super Formula will be able to implement its planned 2023 car upgrade as hoped next year after the series declined to confirm its plans for next season on Friday.

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty

Carlos Sainz has suggested the FIA stewards were “a bit easy” on George Russell after their contact at the start of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Mexico this weekend for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
22 h
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.