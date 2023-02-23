Subscribe
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing Video

Video: The first impressions of F1 2023 as Bahrain test begins

The 2023 Formula 1 season began in earnest in Bahrain on Thursday with the first day of pre-season testing taking place at the Sakhir International Circuit.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:

Max Verstappen pipped new Aston Martin signing Fernando Alonso to lead the times as Red Bull Racing's new RB19 finally broke cover.

Most teams enjoyed a reliable start to the three-day test, as the porpoising problem that overshadowed the early running last year was largely put to bed.

To reflect on the opening day's events, Alex Kalinauckas joins Martyn Lee straight from the Bahrain media centre to discuss Red Bull's strength, Ferrari's interesting first day, Mercedes' cause for optimism and much more.

