Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Video: How controversy at Imola changed F1 forever

Imola kicks off the European Formula 1 season in 2022 - the track has a rich history, but it's also one filled with drama, controversy and tragedy – from intra-team fights to battles for the control of the sport and one of motorsport's worst weekends.

In the latest of our new "A Short View Back to the Past" series, Autosport's chief editor Kevin Turner takes a look at some of the most important moments in Imola's rollercoaster story.

