Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
63 days
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
70 days
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
84 days
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
98 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
112 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
119 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
133 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
147 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
154 days
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
168 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
175 days
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
189 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
203 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
231 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
238 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
252 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
259 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
273 days
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
287 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
294 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
308 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
322 days
Formula 1 / Commentary

What Verstappen's new Red Bull deal means for F1

Jan 8, 2020, 11:15 PM

Max Verstappen will stay with the Red Bull Formula 1 team until the end of 2023, and his new deal that has a wider impact on the driver market.

Following in the footsteps of Ferrari signing Charles Leclerc to a new deal, what promised to be a potentially seismic 2021 silly season with top-line drivers up for grabs now looks more muted. For Verstappen, the new deal comes after a promising first year for Red Bull using Honda power and demonstrates his faith that Red Bull can put up a consistent title fight in the future.

Jack Benyon is joined by Ben Anderson and Stuart Codling to discuss the impact of Verstappen's new deal and what it means for the eight-time grand prix winner.

