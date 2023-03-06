Video: Red Bull dominant and Aston Martin magic at the F1 Bahrain GP
Red Bull may have looked the strongest of the 2023 grid after Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix, but behind it there were some very interesting developments going on.
From a strong showing from Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, to a worried Mercedes and a struggling Ferrari, plus every other team on the grid, Jon Noble, Matt Kew and Martyn Lee discuss how the 2023 opener played out in Bahrain and how each team looked after just one race.
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin
