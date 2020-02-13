Video: Verstappen shakes down new Red Bull RB16
shares
comments
Feb 13, 2020, 10:37 AM
Red Bull became the first Formula 1 team to hit the track with its 2020 car when Max Verstappen shook down the RB16 at Silverstone on Wednesday. Watch the new car in action in this video.
Next article
Previous article
Renault: 2020 form alone won't be enough to keep Ricciardo
Next article
The key mistake that has hurt Renault's F1 return
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Teams
|Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Video: Verstappen shakes down new Red Bull RB16
shares
comments
Race hub
12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
28 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 13 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
|
|FP2
|
Thu 13 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
|
|FP3
|
Thu 13 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
|
|QU
|
Thu 13 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
|
|Race
|
Thu 13 Feb
Sun 15 Mar
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets