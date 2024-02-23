Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review
Formula 1 2024 pre-season testing is in Bahrain is now over, with the real thing starting next weekend as the world championship kicks off.
Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction
As the teams go over the data, there is little time before they are back on track in six days’ time. But what have they learned – and what we learned?
Just what is the F1 pecking order and what trends have we seen? Who's in the best place to challenge Red Bull?
In our video, Steph Wentworth chats with our experts Jonathan Noble and Sam Hall to answer all these questions and more.
Bahrain Test Day 3 recap:
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the final day by lapping in 1m30.322s on the C4 tyre, which won’t be in use during next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.
George Russell of Mercedes also bolted on the C4s for his final run of the test and lapped 0.046s shy of Leclerc’s time. Zhou Guanyu did likewise and got to within three tenths of a second of their pace in his Sauber.
Leclerc’s fastest time was 0.433s faster than Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who topped the opening day of running, who set his best time of 1m30.755s for fourth on the C3 compound that will be the season-opening event’s soft tyre.
Yuki Tsunoda was fifth in Red Bull’s junior team, RB, also running C4s, ahead of Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).
Carlos Sainz’s 1m29.921s, set using the C4 tyre during yesterday’s running, remained the fastest time of the week.
He was ninth quickest today, having only run in the morning.
Full Bahrain testing results: Sainz fastest overall for Ferrari
|Pos
|Driver (Car/Engine)
|21 Feb
|22 Feb
|23 Feb
|1
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'32.584
69
|1'29.921
84
|1'31.247
71
|2
|Charles Leclerc
Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'33.247
64
|1'31.750
54
|1'30.322
74
|3
|George Russell
Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15
|1'34.109
122
|1'30.368
67
|4
|Zhou Guanyu
Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'33.871
63
|1'33.715
38
|1'30.647
85
|5
|Sergio Pérez
Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'30.679
129
|1'31.483
53
|6
|Max Verstappen
Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'31.344
143
|1'30.755
66
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'34.136
64
|1'38.074
40
|1'30.775
53
|8
|Alexander Albon
Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'34.587
40
|1'30.984
121
|9
|Oscar Piastri
McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.658
57
|1'32.328
35
|1'31.030
91
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15
|1'31.066
123
|1'31.999
49
|11
|Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.385
77
|1'33.053
31
|1'31.159
75
|12
|Lando Norris
McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'32.484
73
|1'31.256
52
|1'32.108
20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'32.599
52
|1'31.361
88
|1'37.015
70
|14
|Nico Hülkenberg
Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10
|1'35.906
82
|1'37.509
31
|1'31.686
89
|15
|Lance Stroll
Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.007
54
|1'32.029
96
|1'32.038
46
|16
|Esteban Ocon
Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24
|1'34.677
60
|1'32.061
78
|1'33.079
55
|17
|Pierre Gasly
Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24
|1'32.805
61
|1'33.804
33
|1'32.149
47
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'34.431
68
|1'32.227
97
|1'33.528
28
|19
|Logan Sargeant
Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.882
21
|1'32.578
117
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10
|1'35.692
66
|1'36.611
93
|1'33.053
80
