Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car

But, as Hamilton has himself pointed out, that rather overlooks McLaren’s MP4-24 of 2009.

In the latest of Autosport’s “Short View Back to the Past” series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner recalls the problems McLaren and Hamilton faced in 2009 – and how they went from qualifying near the back of the field to challenging for race wins.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.