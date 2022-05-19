Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / FIA could train rally co-drivers to become F1 race directors Next / The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Vips gets Red Bull FP1 nod at Spanish GP

Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips has been drafted in for a first free practice outing for the Formula 1 team at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Vips gets Red Bull FP1 nod at Spanish GP

The Estonian, who is competing in this year’s Formula 2 championship, will take over Sergio Perez’s car for the Friday morning session at Barcelona.

Vips’ opportunity with Red Bull comes as part of a new regulation introduced by the FIA to help ensure more mileage for young drivers.

For 2022, teams have to run a rookie driver – who has not participated in more than two F1 races – in at least two free practice sessions.

Vips is a logical choice for Red Bull, having been a part of its junior programme for several years. He was originally signed up ahead of the 2018 Macau Grand Prix after rising to prominence when he won the 2017 ADAC Formula 4 title.

He had earned an F1 superlicence by the end of 2020 after completing enough testing mileage with Red Bull.

As well as acting as a reserve driver for the Milton Keynes-based team and sister squad AlphaTauri on several occasions, he has also regularly taken part in the post-season Abu Dhabi young driver tests for Red Bull.

Alongside his F1 commitments, Vips will also be continuing his F2 campaign, where he currently lies sixth overall in the standings for Hitech after the opening three events. His best result so far this season is second place in the Saudi Arabian sprint race.

Vips is not the only driver change taking place for Friday morning in Spain.

Formula E champion Nyck de Vries has been drafted in at Williams to take over Alex Albon’s car, with the Grove-based team evaluating the Dutchman for a potential future opportunity.

At Alfa Romeo, Robert Kubica will also be returning to the F1 cockpit for the first time since the Imola tyre test, as he takes over from Zhou Guanyu.

Kubica’s vast experience in F1 means he does not count for the rookie rule, so Alfa Romeo will still have to run its junior contenders later in the season.

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo C42

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Tickets
shares
comments
FIA could train rally co-drivers to become F1 race directors
Previous article

FIA could train rally co-drivers to become F1 race directors
Next article

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA: Extra F1 sprint race plan hold-up not about money
Formula 1

FIA: Extra F1 sprint race plan hold-up not about money

Horner: Angsty Verstappen nothing to worry about
Formula 1

Horner: Angsty Verstappen nothing to worry about

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Jüri Vips More from
Jüri Vips
Vips "pissed off" pitstop cost him "easy victory" in F2 Bahrain
FIA F2

Vips "pissed off" pitstop cost him "easy victory" in F2

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022
FIA F2

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 Prime
Formula European Masters

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Latest news

Sainz says F1 2022 cars need rethink over long-term health worries
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz says F1 2022 cars need rethink over long-term health worries

New York City mayor offers Liberty a site for F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

New York City mayor offers Liberty a site for F1 race

Sicard to start in FIA sporting director role at Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sicard to start in FIA sporting director role at Monaco GP

Haas expects no "pain" from two-month wait for F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas expects no "pain" from two-month wait for F1 updates

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
14 h
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.