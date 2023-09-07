Subscribe
Previous / How Ferrari's Monza F1 special shows there's still room for sentiment Next / The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Vowles: Albon's Monza F1 drive even better than Montreal performance

Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles says that Alex Albon’s drive to seventh at Monza was even more impressive than his charge to a similar result in Canada.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

After the flag in Italy, Vowles came on to the radio to tell Albon that he "made it look easy" while his engineer acknowledged that it was the Thai/British driver's best race yet with the team.

In achieving both of his 2023 seventh-place finishes, Albon made good use of the strong straightline performance of the FW45 to conduct a stout defence.

However, Vowles stressed that it was easier to do that in Montreal than in Monza, where the driver in front is more vulnerable.

Despite that, Albon stayed ahead of quicker cars for many laps, and successfully kept Lando Norris behind at the flag.

"I think in Montreal there is actually really only one overtaking point," Vowles told Motorsport.com. "And if you get your exit right there, and do the right things, you can stop it.

"In Monza, there are the three or four areas where you can quite easily lose position. And in fact, you did see Alex lose position but, when he did, he positioned himself straight away for the repass.

"So he was very much in control of what he was doing in that race, and the result was very much the reward of seventh place. It would have been easy to lose one, and then those three positions, and he never did.

"Again, if we go back to Montreal, we were fortunate in some regards, it was Esteban [Ocon] behind with the 'wobbly' rear wing.

"Here, you had Lando who was at some points three tenths behind on the run down to Turn 1. And yet Alex finished in front."

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Williams

Williams was always likely to be competitive at Monza, and Vowles admitted to some relief that Albon was able to convert those expectations to a good result after a surprise eighth place in the Dutch Grand Prix the previous weekend.

"The fight for seventh for the championship is a matter of points," he said. "And we're not foolish, it will take just one race to completely undo the hard work that's been built up.

"What was important to me is Zandvoort was about making sure that at other types of tracks, especially high downforce, we can go ahead and score points.

"This one was can we manage the expectations on our shoulders of you should be scoring points here with the car you have, and deliver?

"I think the reward of seventh is where that car could be in the best of scenarios.

"And as you saw, in fact, I'd even argue the race car was slightly off that, but we've walked away quite happily with as good a result as we could have achieved."

Vowles acknowledged that logging 21 points two-thirds of the way through the season was a "dream" for the Grove outfit.

"Yeah, definitely," he said when asked if that was better than hoped for. "It would have been churlish to throw away the fact that we have been on a few points at the back end of the championship for many years. And to be where we are now I think is a dream."

shares
comments

How Ferrari's Monza F1 special shows there's still room for sentiment

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

Formula 1
Italian GP

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Formula 1
Italian GP

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car" Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort

Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort

Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Williams More from
Williams
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Formula 1
Italian GP

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Latest news

Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot

Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Kansas

Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car" Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe