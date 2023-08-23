Vowles: F1 teams guilty of "recycling" too many motorsport personnel
Williams boss James Vowles has said Formula 1 teams can be guilty of “recycling far too much” when it comes to hiring new personnel.
In his first major signing since taking charge at Grove, ex-Mercedes head of strategy Vowles has recruited veteran engineer Pat Fry as chief technical officer from Alpine.
Vowles has also indicated that the technical director, who will work directly below Fry, is more likely to be another team’s second-in-command awaiting a breakout role.
But, beyond that, Williams is more interested in “diverse thinking” and is willing to look beyond motorsport rather than purely “recycle” from the paddock as other teams chose to.
Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Vowles explained: “There are people here who are already part of our organisation from [the World Endurance Championship], from Formula 2, from other institutions.
“There [are] limited [examples], I would say, but you absolutely take them.
“There are areas here in aerodynamics that haven't come from a motorsport background. That's OK.
“We're interested in people that understand flow dynamics and how to work with this empowerment style and open and truthful communication.
“In fact, I think to a certain extent we end up recycling far too much within the sport.”
As part of this open approach to recruitment, Vowles cited newly hired Williams chief operating officer Frederic Brousseau – formerly of famed aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.
Frederic Brousseau, Williams Chief Operating Officer
Photo by: Williams
Vowles then continued: “There's a very good management committee, despite some individuals not having any motorsport background.
“But I'm always a believer in diverse thinking leads to a better infrastructure globally and that's what we have here.
“When you get into specialist subjects like aerodynamics, you need to be careful to make sure you still mix that with Formula 1 aerodynamics because there's some very specific ways of working. But a mixture is not a bad thing.”
Vowles added that as Williams seeks to expand “everywhere”, it was more important to have in place a senior leadership structure that would “empower” employees of all experience.
He said: “Everywhere is where we need to grow within Williams. I think that's first and foremost.
“I strongly believe that you lay the foundations for some of the brightest and best that exist within our country and other countries. That forms the basis.
“You just need senior leadership that know how to empower individuals and allow them to grow. So, you put in structures from both ends."
Related video
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why new CEO Bayer brings a fresh F1 approach to AlphaTauri
Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1
Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1 Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1
Williams won't sacrifice F1 future for "a millisecond more" from 2023 car
Williams won't sacrifice F1 future for "a millisecond more" from 2023 car Williams won't sacrifice F1 future for "a millisecond more" from 2023 car
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Latest news
Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk
Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk
Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks
Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks
Seven F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull could break in 2023
Seven F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull could break in 2023 Seven F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull could break in 2023
F1 Form Guide: Dutch Grand Prix
F1 Form Guide: Dutch Grand Prix F1 Form Guide: Dutch Grand Prix
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.