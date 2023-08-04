Subscribe
Previous / F1’s second quarter income hit by Imola GP cancellation Next / F1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks
Formula 1 News

Vowles: Fry signing a statement of intent on Williams F1's "culture of change"

Williams team principal James Vowles hopes that signing the experienced Alpine chief technical officer Pat Fry shows his Formula 1 team is serious about implementing "a culture of change".

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Pat Fry, Chief Technical Officer, Alpine F1

Last week, Fry was announced as Williams' new CTO, having departed an Alpine team in turmoil after its upper management sacked team boss Otmar Szafnauer and long-time sporting director Alan Permane.

The deal to sign Fry, who is set to take up his position before the end of the year, predates Alpine's flurry of management changes by several months.

According to Vowles, the coup to convince the experienced engineer to join Williams shows that his squad is serious about wanting to implement significant changes at Grove on its long journey back to the front.

When asked by Motorsport.com if Fry's marquee signing can be the catalyst to more high-profile personnel making the jump, Vowles replied: "In part. But I hope that for a start, when people saw that I left the comfort of Mercedes to go to Williams and now people have seen Pat, at a time where Alpine was in a strong place, people will now understand that Williams wants a culture of change.

"So, it's not specifically that. It's more that once you see two very senior people that have been in the sport for 20 plus years and winning races and we want to come here, others will now see why it's worth that journey."

He added: "That's why I wanted it to be clear this wasn't in the last few weeks. This was a long time ago wanting to join Williams."

Vowles revealed his first talks with Fry date back to January, as he had quickly identified the former Benetton, McLaren and Ferrari stalwart as a key figure in implementing a new technical structure at the team, while freeing up Vowles' time for more strategical thinking.

"The first times I spoke to Pat was actually back in January before I'd officially started with Williams," he explained. "Just to make it clear, he was the one I'd highlighted that I really wanted to be within Williams.

James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams Racing

James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams Racing

Photo by: Williams

"He's exceptional at coming into organisations when you need someone to pull their sleeves up and properly get stuck into structure and systems.

"There's different types of CTOs available to you. There are ones that are very good at finding your last 10 milliseconds. There are ones that are very good at putting structures and systems in place, and he's more the latter.

"He understandably had a journey with Alpine that he wanted to continue. But actually, by April he could see the vision as to why I had joined Williams and was very much in line and on board with that."

Williams's next major hurdle is to appoint a new technical director reporting to Fry, but while Vowles has identified "several" potential candidates for the vacancy, he said "there's nothing to talk about at the moment".

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1’s second quarter income hit by Imola GP cancellation

F1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025

Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025

Formula 1

Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025 Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025

Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange

Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Williams More from
Williams
Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Formula 1

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant

Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant

Formula 1

Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant

Latest news

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

F1 Formula 1

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying

Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe