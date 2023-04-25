Subscribe
Previous / How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths Next / F1 reveals rules for new 'sprint shootout' qualifying session
Formula 1 News

Vowles: Time at Mercedes didn't give "full picture" of team principal role

New Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles says his championship-winning tenure leading Mercedes’ motorsport strategy has not given him the “full picture” of life as a team principal.

Matt Kew
By:
Vowles: Time at Mercedes didn't give "full picture" of team principal role

Until his 2023 appointment at the helm of Williams, Vowles served two decades at Brackley, rising to the ranks of Mercedes chief strategist and latterly its motorsport strategy director.

Beyond influencing in-race strategy, Vowles co-managed the Mercedes' junior driver roster in his former position and steered the manufacturer's presence in other categories.

He was considered a contender to one day replace Toto Wolff at the top of the Mercedes F1 squad.

But Vowles says he must learn on the job at Williams, with his initial months in charge allowing him to realise he is not the finished article. But he reckons he can match other team bosses.

He told Sky: "You migrate from knowing one thing for many, many years - remembering that it was 20-odd years that I was at the previous place.

"I had the fortune of doing strategy but then moving on to many of the other tasks that Toto and myself worked on, including strategy not just for the team but other organisations within Mercedes.

"It gave me a formation to this but clearly not the full picture of everything I'm going to expect here.

"However, everything is exciting simply because you're using skills that you've built previously and having to really explore the limits of what you're aware of.

"I have a lot of learning to do. I'm against my nine other peers who have been doing this for many, many years and are very experienced at what they're doing. But I think I'll hold my own."

James Vowles, Williams team principal

James Vowles, Williams team principal

Photo by: Williams

Asked to compare Mercedes and Williams, Vowles said he recognised a common hunger for success but that his new premises could not escape years of underinvestment.

He said: "They are two different organisations held within a pitlane just 400 metres apart.

"Mercedes is an organisation that has been well funded for many years and has all the toys that you may wish. Williams has gone through a number of hardships over the last 15 years.

Read Also:

"If you look at it, it hasn't had the investment required to keep up with the levels of others.

"It's done incredibly well with the resources it has. There's still a tremendous number of good people there that want success, that want performance, that want to move forward.

"It's now really what I'd call a transformational period, it's in a journey. Everyone buys into that journey. We have good investment; we have good foresight for where we need to go.

"You still have people who get out of bed in the morning who just want to go run racing cars to the best of their abilities. What we need now is just to pull the team together, give good direction and make sure we all move forwards in the right way."

shares
comments

Related video

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

F1 reveals rules for new 'sprint shootout' qualifying session
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
The areas each team must address ahead of 2023 F1 development war

The areas each team must address ahead of 2023 F1 development war

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

The areas each team must address ahead of 2023 F1 development war The areas each team must address ahead of 2023 F1 development war

Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash

Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash

Formula 1

Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

LM24 Le Mans

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid

WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid

WRC WRC

WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

IMSA IMSA

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game

The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game

Road Road racing

The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe