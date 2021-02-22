Watch: Alfa Romeo unveils its C41 2021 F1 car

Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica will take the covers off the new Alfa Romeo C41 F1 car, which is set to feature some livery changes ahead of the new season.

The unveiling of the new car is set to begin at 11am GMT on Monday. You can watch the full stream of the launch via the player above.

Alfa Romeo enters the 2021 season eager to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last year that mainly saw it scrap with Haas and Williams in the 'Class C' fight.

Although the team was able to match its finish of eighth place in the constructors' championship from 2019, its points tally nosedived as Raikkonen and Giovinazzi accrued just eight points, recording a race finish of no higher than ninth.

Alfa Romeo was hamstrung by the poor performance of Ferrari's power units throughout last year, but opted for continuity in its driver line-up by retaining both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi.

Kubica will also return to the team for a second year as Alfa Romeo retains title sponsorship from Polish firm PKN Orlen, prompting this season's unveiling to take place at Warsaw.