Watch Ferrari's 2024 F1 car launch

Ferrari becomes the latest Formula 1 team to unveil its 2024 car on Tuesday with the launch of the new SF-24.

The Italian squad is aiming to take a step forward with this year's car to attempt to put an end to Max Verstappen and Red Bull's domination after they won all but one race during the 2023 season.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will continue to drive for the Scuderia this year before the Spaniard - the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last season - makes way for Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Leclerc, meanwhile, secured a new contract with Ferrari last month which means the Monegasque will stay at the Maranello squad for "several more seasons".

The Scuderia finished third in last year's constructors' championship after a close battle with Mercedes, losing out to the German squad by just three points.

