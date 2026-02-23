Watch: Ford’s Dakar truck leaps over Red Bull’s RB7 in San Francisco stunt

Ford Racing jumped to the challenge of supporting Red Bull and its powertrain during testing in Bahrain over the last couple of weeks. But then, towards the end of last week, it quite literally leapt into its partnership as the brand's Dakar-spec Raptor T1+ was launched over Red Bull's RB7 on the streets of San Francisco ahead of the city's first Red Bull Showrun.

The rally-raid prototype, built for the substantial punishment of its series, was used as a teaser for the event on Marina Boulevard as former Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda headlined the line-up.

On Broadway's 11-degree hill, the off-road racer Mitch Guthrie Jr. sent the machine up the incline, aiming for a speed of approximately 45mph before hitting a five-degree ramp. The truck became airborne as Scott Speed, a former F1 racer, rotated the RB7 under the arc of the T1+.

"From zero to airborne in San Francisco," the caption read alongside a video of the stunt.

"And this is how it’s done," one commenter posted in response. "Awesome work team!"

"Next time we jump the Golden Gate??" another joked.

The Showrun was watched by tens of thousands of fans as the free event drew massive crowds and streets between Baker and Buchanan were shut down for the event on the Saturday.

While it was yet another successful weekend for Red Bull and Ford Racing, Tsunoda was involved in a car fire after the test and reserve driver's car burst into flames during his demonstration in front of the crowds.

Fortunately, the former racing driver pulled himself from the burning 2011 chassis and was unharmed, but videos of the moment quickly spread across social media.

Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Scott Speed perform in the streets of San Francisco, California, USA on February 18, 2026. Photo by: Todd Gutierrez / Red Bull Content Pool

"Red Bull Showrun presented by Ford Racing is a series of spectacular Formula 1 demonstrations across cities in the USA, where Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 cars take to the streets alongside exciting vehicles from the world of motorsport," Red Bull promised as it confirmed the dates of the event earlier this year.

It added that the experience will make "spectators' hearts race" as they watch the action. I'm sure Tsunoda's heart was beating just as fast as the crowds alerted him to the flames that licked up the side of the engine cover.

With that event ticked off, Red Bull and Ford turn their attention to the season start in Melbourne as the Australian Grand Prix takes place on 8 March.