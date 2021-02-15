Watch: McLaren's 2021 Formula 1 car launch live

You can watch McLaren become the first team to unveil its 2021 Formula 1 car live on Motorsport.com.
The Woking-based outfit will reveal its new MCL35M during an event at its Woking factory at 7pm on Monday evening.
Although teams are only allowed limited changes to their 2021 cars, McLaren has faced a challenging winter as it is the only outfit that is changing engines.
It has ended its partnership with Renault and has become a Mercedes customer.
McLaren will also have a new driver line-up this year. While Lando Norris is staying on for his third season in F1, the team is welcoming Daniel Ricciardo on board as replacement for Carlos Sainz.
The team hopes that its upgraded car, allied to the switch of engine partner, will give it a good chance of fighting once again for third place in the constructors' championship.
