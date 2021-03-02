Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live

The German car manufacturer will unveil its new W12 during a special online presentation from 11am UK time (12pm CET), prior to drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas speaking about their ambitions for the year.

The new Mercedes W12 is an evolution of last year's title-winning W11, but has been adapted around new aero regulations that have been brought in to try to reduce downforce.

The 2021 campaign will also be Mercedes' first under a new ownership structure, with the team's shareholding now equally split between Daimler, team principal Toto Wolff and chemicals company INEOS.

It is expected that while the overall colour scheme will carry forward the black design the team raced with last year, there will be tweaks to reflect the increased influence of INEOS.