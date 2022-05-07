Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miami F1 track undergoes more overnight resurfacing work Next / Alonso feels most competitive he has been in F1 since 2012
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Watches added to F1 jewellery ban as drivers risk $265,000 fine

Formula 1 drivers have been told that watches will be added to the sport’s jewellery ban, with fines for contravention of the rules potentially as high as $265,000.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Watches added to F1 jewellery ban as drivers risk $265,000 fine

As part of a safety push by the FIA to prevent injuries in the event of accidents and especially fires, drivers have been instructed to remove all jewellery from this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has, however, been given a two-race exemption from full compliance with the regulations as some of his jewellery items cannot be easily taken out.

Ahead of qualifying day in Miami, the FIA has issued a further clarification about its interpretation of the rules and made it clear that time pieces will also be viewed as part of the ban.

A note in the F1 race director event notes for the Miami GP said: "In the interest of safety, watches will be considered as jewellery."

There has been no official document that explains the penalties that will be handed down if drivers break the rules, but sources have suggested that the stewards will use an escalator system for any breaches.

It is suggested that a first offence risks a $52,000 fine, while a persistent repeat offender could face up to a $265,000 (250,000 Euros) penalty and the potential loss of championship points if he is caught out for a third time.

Such an extreme financial sanction was one of the reasons why Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen said he ensured he fully complied with the rules and removed his wedding ring.

"I don't want to pay the 250,000 Euro fine," he said.

While Magnussen understands the safety reasons behind the FIA move, he says that forcing drivers to remove symbolic items like wedding wings strayed into a territory that did not make him feel comfortable.

"I understand what they are they saying, but it is a wedding ring around your finger," he said.

"I'll take a little bit of extra burn on my finger to race in my wedding ring. And if something was going to happen, something bad, I would want to wear my wedding ring. It kind of feels bad to take it off.

"With something like that, like your wedding ring. Let us take that responsibility. There must be somehow to remove liability."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Miami F1 track undergoes more overnight resurfacing work
Previous article

Miami F1 track undergoes more overnight resurfacing work
Next article

Alonso feels most competitive he has been in F1 since 2012

Alonso feels most competitive he has been in F1 since 2012
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari tyre test floor swap
Formula 1

McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari tyre test floor swap

Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart Miami GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Live: Follow Miami GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Miami GP qualifying as it happens

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
5 h
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
11 h
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.