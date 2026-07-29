"We don't want to put tape on anyone's mouth" – F1 boss reacts to driver criticism of 2026 rules

Halfway through the 2026 Formula 1 season, the new technical regulations – with a much greater emphasis on electric power and energy management – continue to divide opinion among fans and drivers.

F1 says its fanbase has responded largely positively to the races so far, according to its Formula 1 Fan Voice programme. This consists of a group of 60,000 fans who rate the entertainment value of each grand prix.

According to F1, 60% of that group rated last year's races as "good" or "excellent", while that figure has risen to 66% in 2026.

Curiously, despite all the energy management issues, F1 says Spa's rating increased by 24%, while the Hungarian Grand Prix – which many hardcore fans considered the most natural-looking race of the first half of the season – received exactly the same rating as it did a year ago.

According to F1’s own data, only the British Grand Prix received a significantly lower rating than last year. F1 attributes that to the race finishing behind the safety car and to the fact that the 2025 British Grand Prix is described as "very eventful".

Fans Photo by: Paul Foster

Drivers, however, have been far more critical. Max Verstappen immediately labelled the current regulations "Formula E on steroids" during winter testing, and has since been backed up by many of his fellow drivers.

Particularly at energy-starved circuits such as Silverstone and Spa, drivers found the 2026 cars painful to drive. Oscar Piastri also pointed to the power units' "self-learning elements", meaning drivers can be caught out by "forward-thinking algorithms".

Speaking during a media call at the start of the summer break, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali nevertheless stressed that the sport as a whole is in a very strong position.

"I think the situation that we are living today is really great," Domenicali said. "The championship is really at the highest in terms of people following, people that are coming to the track and people that are, in any case, new or old fans appreciating the success of the things we are doing."

Asked by Motorsport.com whether the criticism from drivers had been stronger than F1 expected at the start of the year, the Italian responded: "You know me, we are not here to put the tape on the mouth of anyone. I mean, the beauty of our sport is that everyone can have an opinion, but the opinion is an opinion.

"There is someone that has the duty, you know, to have a line. There are certain drivers that prefer, of course, certain things. I think that in the process we have highlighted the need to be constructive in that respect."

Domenicali said it is important to understand how the FIA and F1 ended up in this position.

When discussions about the current regulations first began, the automotive industry was clearly pushing towards electrification. To avoid ending up with only two engine manufacturers, the sport had to move in that direction to some extent.

"I go back to the thing that this change was connected to a reason, and that was a vital reason," Domenicali said. "Otherwise, we would be here to talk about our sport, another sport. So that has been adjusted."

Domenicali stressed that drivers' comments need to remain constructive, as in his view nobody benefits from pure negativity. That is why he prefers to discuss such matters behind closed doors, something he has recently done again with Verstappen.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I think that, as you know me, I prefer to discuss things [between] four walls to find solutions,” he added.

"But as I said, I think that the more you are vocal on certain things that are out of the scheme, the more the negativity is not on the sport. It's becoming on the personal side. So, I think that everyone understood that."

Finally, Domenicali emphasised that as F1’s CEO he has to look at the bigger picture – not only the criticism from drivers, but also what is best for the sport as a whole, including from a commercial perspective.

"And in that respect, as I said, you know very well how much I respect the jewel that are our drivers. But of course, they need to understand that there is one path we need to take together.

"And the fans are always a priority on top of everyone, even me. They [the drivers] can have a personal opinion, but I have the duty to make a summary of what is the best for the sport.

"But I think that the situation is very strong, very solid, with all the stakeholders today. So, we need to look ahead and make sure that the sport is growing, as I said, all together in the right way."