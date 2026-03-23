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"We know it’s not right” – why Carlos Sainz still doesn’t like F1’s new era

The Spaniard has had a tough start to the 2026 Formula 1 season, which has seen the series adapt to revolutionary new rules

Owen Bellwood
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

Criticism of Formula 1’s new regulations has been growing among some factions of the paddock, and WilliamsCarlos Sainz is the latest to voice his concerns over the series’ new era.

For 2026, F1 rolled out new regulations that call for smaller, more agile cars and mandate for power units that rely on a near-50:50 split in electrical and internal combustion power. As a result, drivers have had to adapt their style to recharge onboard batteries to have enough power to cover a lap.

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The required energy harvesting calls for an element of lift and coast to top up the batteries, and drivers have more systems and setting to control over a lap. This sparked criticism from some drivers, including four-time champion Max Verstappen who dubbed the new rules “Formula E on steroids".

Sainz has now raised his own concerns about F1’s new era, suggesting that some aspects of the regulations “definitely needs a rethink”.

“I think in a track like China they're not that bad,” said Sainz, when asked for his thoughts on the new regulations following round two in Shanghai. “Because we are very energy-rich and harvesting-rich, which in the end means the engines behave very different to last year, but not as different as they did in Melbourne.

“I think Melbourne, Monza, Spa, it definitely needs a rethink. I think development will also do its part, but I'm also 100% sure this is not F1 the way I want to see it, and I'm also quite sure the people at the top also see that and know that, when you look at what they're doing with graphics and everything, they're trying to do their best to sell something that I think we all know is not the right formula for Formula 1.”

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

While the Spaniard conceded that he hadn’t expected the FIA to “get it completely right at the start of the season”, he hoped that F1 and its governing body could tweak the regulations to improve the spectacle.

“I'm really hoping that there's going to be changes soon, because it's not the best formula,” he added. “As long as everyone is aware, I think it's OK to not get it completely right at the start of the season, and then make adjustments to make sure it gets better.”

Sainz concluded: “I have in my mind the ideal Formula 1 of how it should be, and definitely this one is very far from it.”

This desire for change is an opinion that’s shared with many in the paddock, with some calling for changes to the start procedure, energy allowances and even a return to naturally aspirated power units – which is unlikely to happen before F1’s next engine shakeup in 2030/31.

However, such a shakeup is unlikely to occur before this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, with Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu going so far as to suggesting that F1 needed five races to really evaluate the new rules. After China, the team principal warned against “a knee-jerk reaction” to the backlash F1’s new era is facing from drivers.

“For me, you've got to see several different circuits and then decide, OK, what is the global issue, what we need to concentrate on solving because if you just did it with one or two events, I don't think we can form a very balanced opinion,” he said.

With the cancellation of events in Jeddah and Bahrain, round five will be the Canadian Grand Prix on 22-24 May.

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