Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency

Leclerc didn’t make it to Q3 in the Nevadan qualifying session – and blamed a combination of factors

Ben Vinel Cihangir Perperik

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 7:50 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc is “very disappointed” with Ferrari’s performance at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix as both cars were eliminated in Q2.

Leclerc and team-mate Lewis Hamilton were fourth and eighth in FP3 - the only dry-weather free practice session - but later endured a tougher qualifying.

The Monegasque did take third position in Q1 while Hamilton struggled to 13th after picking up floor damage, but in Q2 neither could do any better than 11th and 12th, marking Ferrari’s joint-worst result since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

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Ferrari’s lack of top speed due to lower engine power than its rivals was a prominent factor in the SF-26’s poor performance, but Leclerc also mentioned his Turn 7 lock-up and, overall, poor execution from the Scuderia.

“I'm very disappointed as a whole,” the Monegasque said. “Of course there's the mistake in Q2 that we paid the price of, but I think that is following a lot of frustration building up with a lot of mistakes with the way we managed everything, traffic and other things.

“That doesn't help, particularly on a track like this where it's all about tyres, you’ve got to put tyres in the right window. I was more looking in my mirrors and trying to understand the traffic myself; that makes it very difficult to do anything.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“We lost one second down the straight, which is crazy; it's expected, and that makes it very difficult to recover anything at the end. It's the most power-sensitive track of the season so we expected to have a hard time, but I was expecting to go through Q3, though.”

Although he clarified that he did manage to put his tyres in the right window, Leclerc admitted that this had been another issue for Ferrari – and a reason why he and Hamilton did not tow one another.

“[The tow] was not discussed,” Leclerc said. “Keeping just the temperature in the tyres was the most important for us, we know it's our weakness; even in the cool-down laps we've got to push to keep the tyres high.

“I don't know if the others are facing the same issues as we do, but when you have that problem then it's very difficult to wait for the two cars and to time it well, because that requires you to go slower than what you can, and it's very, very tricky for us to keep those tyres in the right temperatures.”

Leclerc and Hamilton will start the race from 10th and 11th on Saturday, courtesy of Oscar Piastri’s 10-place penalty for exceeding his power unit allocation amid many other grid drops.

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