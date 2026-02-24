We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Oscar Piastri
As we count down the days until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Motorsport.com Formula 1 reporters weigh up each potential 2026 title contender. Next up is McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who will aim to replicate his outstanding early 2025 form over an entire 24-race campaign
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Network
For long spells of the 2025 sormula 1 eason, Oscar Piastri looked the man to beat while team-mate Lando Norris struggled with his car and Red Bull was all at sea.
A combination of an off-weekend in Azerbaijan and low-grip struggles in Austin and Mexico then opened the door for his rivals to swoop past, with the Australian now keen to perform at his scintillating best for the entire season.
Ronald Vording - Only consistency leaves room for improvement
Piastri has shown impressive progress over the past seasons, a trend that is highly likely to continue in 2026. The Australian experienced his first title fight last year, and that experience will undoubtedly benefit him in the seasons ahead.
As for the ratings, I have been slightly more critical across the board than most of my colleagues, which means my numbers are generally a bit lower. In terms of pure pace, I have ranked Piastri behind Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and (very marginally) Lando Norris – which results in a 91.
His racecraft sits at roughly the same level, partly because Piastri produced several impressive overtakes around the outside last year – including one that has largely flown under the radar, but still deserves to be mentioned: his pass on Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of his Melbourne home race.
Based on the second half of 2025, only consistency leaves room for improvement. Yes, there was a lot going on behind the scenes at McLaren and the papaya rules did not always work in his favour, but with Baku and the low-grip conditions in Austin and Mexico, Piastri himself had a few more difficult weekends. Consistency can still improve, although given his development rate there is little doubt that he will make that step sooner or later.
Oscar Piastri won seven grands prix in 2025 on his way to third in the championship.
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 / Getty Images
Jake Boxall-Legge - How will Piastri fare in lower-grip F1 cars?
If pre-season race simulations are anything to go by, McLaren and Red Bull should have their moments of being evenly matched across 2026. Piastri, after seeing the title slip through his fingers in the final third of last year, will have processed the more unpalatable lessons from 2025 – but the jury remains out on how he'll contend with the lower-grip cars.
While more able to deal with the apparent lack of cueing from the McLaren car last year, particularly in high-speed corners, Piastri will have to adapt to the flightier, looser '26 machines – something that Norris and Verstappen have historically been handy at dealing with. Will he be able to get on top of the new cars?
Stuart Codling - A change in entourage could help him
At his brilliant best, Oscar Piastri proceeds like a swan gliding across the water; beneath the surface those legs might be paddling furiously but, above, nothing disrupts the picture of disdainful hauteur. Still, over the disastrous course of a handful of races late last season he shipped over 100 points to Max Verstappen.
This disconcertingly peculiar slippage of form, mostly but not completely at tracks where circumstances had combined to deliver sub-optimal grip, left a few question marks where none had hovered before. Piastri has changed his entourage last year – probably for the best if fewer people are whispering darkly in his ear that the team is favouring his team-mate – so hopefully the combination of mind coach and pragmatic engineering support will enable him to expunge such errors.
Still, if he can't up his game in low-grip conditions, he's going to find the looser 2026 F1 cars a struggle.
Learn more about Oscar Piastri and his road to F1 through his career in pictures.
How our rating system works
To set the drivers apart, we have taken inspiration from the official F1 game to attribute scores in four different categories, out of a maximum of 100.
- Experience (EXP): An objective score simply based on the driver's experience level through total race starts
- Racecraft (RAC): The driver's ability to race wheel to wheel, either to defend a position or pull off a decisive overtake, without landing themselves in trouble with the stewards
- Consistency (CON): The driver's ability to keep clean, avoid unforced errors while being consistently quick in a race
- Pace (PAC): Reflects a driver's pace over one lap, largely in relation to their team-mate
- Overall Rating (OVR): The four above categories will be combined into an overall rating, weighted towards Pace.
Share Or Save This Story
George Russell says F1 2026 practice starts were his worst ever
Oscar Piastri addresses management change as Mark Webber steps back
Oscar Piastri reveals what's "tough to manage" with F1 2026 cars
We predict Formula 1's 2026 championship standings
Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field
F1’s new era starts now: 9 storylines we want to see unfold in 2026
Latest news
Firestone introducing ENLITEN™ Technology for 2026 IndyCar season
We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Oscar Piastri
F1 and ESPN renew partnership for full live coverage in 18 Latin American markets
Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order
Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments