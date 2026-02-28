We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has been Ferrari’s golden boy in Formula 1 for seven seasons now, but his eighth could prove to be his best shot at F1’s ultimate prize yet. That’s if the Scuderia can come out the gate with a strong challenger in line with the sweeping overhaul that is set to shake up the series in 2026.

And after a secret Barcelona ‘shakedown’ and six days of testing in Bahrain, the signs look good for Leclerc and Ferrari. The team appears to have a strong platform on which to innovate, and there are murmurings that its all-new turbo-hybrid power unit is also one to watch. With this in mind, our experts share their opinions on Leclerc’s prospects in F1 2026.

Ronald Vording - Leclerc's second only to Verstappen in my ranking

If there is one driver on the grid who seems ready for a title fight but has not yet had the machinery to truly compete for one, it is Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque has beaten both Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery, yet a serious shot at the world title has still not materialised.

That, however, takes little away from Leclerc’s personal development, which is why I have ranked him second overall behind Max Verstappen. There are no doubts whatsoever about Leclerc’s outright pace, which makes it difficult for any team-mate to beat him in qualifying battles.

Leclerc has always possessed that natural speed – especially on street circuits – but in recent years he has combined it with more consistent race pace and a reduced error rate. Whereas in 2022 – when Ferrari was competitive – he still made some mistakes, he has appeared more consistent since then.

That aspect alone would make it interesting if Ferrari does have a competitive car this season, as only then can it truly be assessed to what extent Leclerc has developed – particularly with the pressure fully on. But if there is one driver on the current grid who deserves a genuine shot in a title fight that goes down to the wire, it is Leclerc – especially after the progress he has made.

Stuart Codling - Ferrari’s development pace is the main doubt

Charles Leclerc on a qualifying lap remains one of the most electrifying sights in grand prix racing. Few other drivers can resolve a twitchy car with as much panache and gusto. And while he was initially very negative about the new energy management formula for 2026, since getting into the car for real he’s shown a real enthusiasm for meeting the challenges.

Ferrari seems to be in the leading group post-testing, and has shown plenty of innovative spirit with the SF-26. But its decision-making in terms of development has, in the past, been somewhat questionable – in the words of one veteran paddock wit, “Ferrari usually finds some way to cock it up…”

If Ferrari can get it right this time, Leclerc has a real chance at grabbing the world title that’s eluded him so far.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Giuseppe Cacace - AFP - Getty Images

Jake Boxall-Legge - 2026 might be Leclerc's best opportunity

The 1m31.992s lap that Leclerc reeled off in the final hour of F1's Bahrain tests didn't tell us much, given that nobody else really put together a similar effort on the C4 tyre, but it demonstrate that Leclerc's got his head around the process of stringing together a flyer in these 2026 cars. Despite facing equal parts jubilation and disappointment in his F1 career, Leclerc's nailing of his colours to the Ferrari mast demonstrates that he doesn't just want to be a champion – but wants to be one with Maranello's finest.

Since most expect Ferrari to be dicing with Mercedes at the front of the 2026 F1 field, this might just be his best opportunity. One of the best qualifiers on the current F1 grid, Leclerc's low conversion rate of poles is more of an indictment of his machinery, rather than his skill. If this year's SF-26 can hack it in the races too, he's got a great chance at the title.

How our rating system works

To set the drivers apart, we have taken inspiration from the official F1 game to attribute scores in four different categories, out of a maximum of 100.

Experience (EXP): An objective score simply based on the driver's experience level through total race starts

Racecraft (RAC): The driver's ability to race wheel to wheel, either to defend a position or pull off a decisive overtake, without landing themselves in trouble with the stewards

Consistency (CON): The driver's ability to keep clean, avoid unforced errors while being consistently quick in a race

Pace (PAC): Reflects a driver's pace over one lap, largely in relation to their team-mate

Overall Rating (OVR): The four above categories will be combined into an overall rating, weighted towards Pace.