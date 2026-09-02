"We want to see Franco Colapinto" - Argentinian president pushes for F1 return

Argentina's government is clamouring for a Formula 1 race, but any talk of a return to Buenos Aires is premature at best.

Argentinian president Javier Milei vowed he was going to push to bring F1 back to the country after a nearly 30-year hiatus, surfing on the popularity of Alpine driver Franco Colapinto.

Argentina last hosted F1 in 1998 at the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez, which is being renovated to host MotoGP next year. In January this year, work started on a brand-new pit building and a remodelled circuit, with an additional extension created with a potential F1 return in mind, expanding the circuit from 4.3 to 4.87km.

The project, which is 60% complete, represents an investment of $150million and is the largest in the circuit’s entire history. When completed, the circuit is expected to accommodate over 150,000 fans.

"We have the tradition, we have the drivers, and we are now regaining the institutional credibility that these categories demand before a country is chosen," Milei said. "We have absolutely everything. It is time to go full throttle in this direction. Let’s move forward together at full speed to make this dream a reality. We want to see Colapinto back in the country."

Head of government Jorge Macri added: "We are making the most significant investment in the history of the Autodromo de la Ciudad. We dream of the return of Formula 1, which is why we are completely transforming the track and facilities so that it meets all the requirements and becomes an icon of Buenos Aires on the world stage."

Franco Colapinto took part in a show run in Argentina earlier this year

The Argentinian officials were backed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who visited the country as part of the FIA's American Congress, where he met with Milei to discuss various topics, including a prospective return of F1.

"With Formula 1, today I saw the circuit," Ben Sulayem told reporters. "A lot of investment is going on. I know there is MotoGP for next year. And the design is by Tilke. As you know, he is one of the most prominent designers. So, this sends a message to us as the FIA and of course to FOM, Mr. Domenicali, that you are serious in what you are doing.

"Can Argentina organise F1? Yes. Do they deserve it? I would say yes. But we have 24 grands prix in the calendar. We can go to 25, but that is extremely difficult. It will be on the officials, on the drivers. So, to us, it's a matter of a calendar. It's a matter of a business plan for five years minimum. And your people here, the government, are serious about it. And it is also my responsibility because when I give my word, I deliver. I will make sure that the right message is sent before the meetings start. Rest assured, you have my support."

The FIA has no direct influence on F1's calendar, however, which remains the domain of the commercial rightsholder FOM.

Buenos Aires first went on a fact-finding mission at the end of 2024, with a government delegation meeting with F1 chiefs at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix. It is understood that talks haven't moved on much since then, with F1 management having several more concrete options in the pipeline as it aims to expand into East Asia and Africa.

For any prospective F1 race to compete with existing venues on a packed 24-race schedule, F1 wants to see a long-term business plan with sustained investment, rather than a flash of interest in a homegrown driver.

Argentina's MotoGP return in 2027 could be a useful test case to prove its validity as a host venue, but any potential ascension to the F1 calendar, in a country that is struggling battling severe economic malaise, remains a very long-term proposition at best.