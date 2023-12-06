Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 line-up

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut says having Lewis Hamilton alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull’s Formula 1 team would never work – on tension and cost grounds.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Speculation about such a move erupted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when it emerged that earlier this year Hamilton’s father Anthony had suggested in a conversation with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner that he touch base with the seven-time champion. 

It is understood that Horner did try to contact Hamilton about an informal chat, but the message never got through as he had used an old mobile number. 

In the meantime, Hamilton has since committed himself to a new two-year contract at Mercedes and his focus is very much on trying to help the German manufacturer get back to the front of F1. 

But while fans may have been intrigued about the potential for a Hamilton-Verstappen line-up, Red Bull chiefs have never appeared particularly eager about the idea. 

And Marko, who has played an instrumental role in driver decisions at the Milton Keynes squad, says there are two factors that rule out the possibility of the pair ever racing with his outfit. 

Asked by Motorsport.com about the Hamilton story, Marko said: “Christian informed me and showed me the text message he received, but I told him: ‘Hamilton and Max, that doesn't work.’ 

“There was too much action and how should I say, in 2021, tension. And on the other hand, we cannot afford to have the two most expensive drivers in one team. 

“It's just never going to happen. So I told Christian: ‘No way.’” 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, with his trophy

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, with his trophy

While Hamilton’s future with Mercedes was not finalised until late August, he has made it clear that he never questioned his commitment to stay with the squad that has delivered six of his crowns. 

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was ever a moment during the Mercedes contract talks that he thought he might retire or move elsewhere, he said: “No, not when we were doing negotiations. 

“I do have faith that we will get there. We have been here before as a team and while we have more and more new people, we still have great values, and I see great focus within everyone.  

“It’s just having really good conversations with everyone back at the factory that they actually make the changes and make the right decisions, and that so easily can go the wrong way.  

“I think for this year they thought the fundamentals were good and it was not the case. That’s why I was frustrated in February because they hadn’t made the changes I’d asked [for].  

“But with the changes we are making, I hope we are right. But I guess we have no idea what the Red Bulls are going to do.” 

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Next article F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations

FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations

Formula 1

FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations

Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations

Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations

Formula 1

Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton admits to self-doubt, says Abu Dhabi 2021 prompted F1 retirement thoughts

Hamilton admits to self-doubt, says Abu Dhabi 2021 prompted F1 retirement thoughts

Formula 1

Hamilton admits to self-doubt, says Abu Dhabi 2021 prompted F1 retirement thoughts Hamilton admits to self-doubt, says Abu Dhabi 2021 prompted F1 retirement thoughts

Gasly: Hamilton would have gone straight if he didn’t hit me in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Gasly: Hamilton would have gone straight if he didn’t hit me in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Gasly: Hamilton would have gone straight if he didn’t hit me in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Gasly: Hamilton would have gone straight if he didn’t hit me in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

Formula 1

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations

FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations

F1 Formula 1

FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations FIA plans fresh guidance on F1 team collaborations

ARCA sets its 2024 East and West series schedules

ARCA sets its 2024 East and West series schedules

ARCA ARCA

ARCA sets its 2024 East and West series schedules ARCA sets its 2024 East and West series schedules

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

NAS NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations

Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency  The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe