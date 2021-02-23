Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
288 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success Next / How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

By:

Alfa Romeo continued the theme of Formula 1 cars being more evolution than revolution this year when it unveiled its updated C41 in Poland on Monday.

shares
comments
What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

It's clear that the team has focused its resources on recovering the loss of downforce created by the new regulations for the season ahead, with the necessary changes made to the floor, rear brake ducts and diffuser.

However, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the C41 lies in the team's redesign of the car's front end, with a new front wing, nose and brake ducts all looking to set up the airflow differently to the car's predecessor.

Read Also:

In order to achieve its design ambitions, the team has had to spend its two allotted tokens on redesigning these aspects too, so the pay-off needs to be sizeable. In this respect, the nose sees the team switch tact.

The main body of the structure has been slimmed considerably, with the design now much more reminiscent of a trend started by Mercedes back in 2017. This is allied to a rethink at the front of the structure too, with the shape of the nose tip and its inlet altered and the two higher inlets present on the C39 cast aside.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front nose
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front wing

These revisions have also led to a new cape, which has been brought forward on the body of the nose in order that it might influence the airflow that bit earlier than before.

There appears to be an interesting shape to the underside of the nose in the section between the nose tip and the edge of the cape too. This may be the reason why the team has opted not to use the narrow wing pillar arrangement that is more commonplace with this overall design concept.

However, it's unclear at this stage whether it's simply a pathway for the airflow to follow before entering the 'S' duct that remains a feature of the car or whether it works with the cape to further influence the airflow's ongoing transit toward the bargeboard cluster.

Alfa Romeo C39 C41 comparison

Alfa Romeo C39 C41 comparison

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo has been steadfast in its approach to the front wing regulations that were introduced in 2019, favouring the unloaded outboard section of the wing to influence the wake generated by the front tyre behind.

However, it has made some significant changes to the inboard section of the wing for 2021, with the mainplane now featuring a very bold arc where it meets with the neutral section.

It's an area where the team had made some limited changes toward the end of 2020. But this more aggressive variant will clearly drive the Y250 vortex in a very different way and is the result of the new much bolder cape design being able to keep the vortex in check.

There's also a dipped section on the leading edge of the central portion of the mainplane, which is another aspect that was played around with toward the back end of last season. But again the new design is more prominent, indicating the team's wishes to drive more performance from that region of the wing.

A revised brake duct is also visible at the front of the car, with the team switching to a design more akin to the one used by Mercedes, with an inverted L-shaped inlet divided into multiple channels that feed the various cooling and aerodynamic demands of the internal duct work.

Meanwhile, the upright extension which raises the position of the upper wishbone also appears to have been modified slightly, perhaps as a response to the revised tyre profile that Pirelli will supply for the forthcoming season.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The C41 retains the distinctive triangular airbox and displaced circular snorkel arrangement of its predecessor, with the configuration allowing the team to package some of the radiators and other ancillaries associated with cooling around the power unit.

This results in a smaller sidepod arrangement, albeit the proposed improvements from Ferrari don't yet appear to have allowed a significant reduction in their size, something that's more noticeable if you were to compare the size of the rear cooling outlet with some of the other cars we've seen so far.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

There's still a number of design aspects of the car that we are yet to see in their finished form too, with the floor being bought up to 2021 spec in regards of the cutout. For aside from a small lip ahead of the tyre it's devoid of the type of aerodynamic furniture we might expect to see when the car hits the track.

Nonetheless it's also good to see that designs introduced throughout last season have a stay of execution too, proving that sometimes the 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' approach is the right one. The low shark fin, tall swan-neck rear wing pillars, countered rear wing endplates and strake design all testament to this so far.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

All things being equal, the C41 looks to be a step forward when compared directly with the car that finished the 2020 campaign.

Most of the team's effort focused on the front end of the car in order to unlock the latent potential aft of it. However, it will be interesting to see how quickly things evolve when the car completes its shakedown and filming day on Friday before being put through its paces during the pre-season test in Bahrain on 12-14 March.

Related video

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success

Previous article

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success

Next article

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
Other rally

Castrol International Rally report

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

4
Formula E

Michelin to provide new Formula E tyres in season three

5
Formula 1

The uncertain target McLaren faces in F1 2021

Latest news
Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

11m
Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

3h
F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021
Formula 1

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021

3h
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game
Formula 1

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

3h
Verstappen "focused on myself" amid Mercedes F1 2022 links
Formula 1

Verstappen "focused on myself" amid Mercedes F1 2022 links

4h
Latest videos
Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
3h

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
21h

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone 01:39
Formula 1
22h

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

What AlphaTauri did (and didn’t) reveal in new F1 car images
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

What AlphaTauri did (and didn’t) reveal in new F1 car images

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
3h
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Castrol International Rally report
Other rally Other rally / News

Castrol International Rally report

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

Michelin to provide new Formula E tyres in season three
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Michelin to provide new Formula E tyres in season three

The uncertain target McLaren faces in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The uncertain target McLaren faces in F1 2021

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Latest news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.