Formula 1 Miami GP

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a Dream Weekend in Miami

Lewis Hamilton declared it “a dream” to be racing in Miami last season – and if you dream of being there this year, the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team title partner is offering a golden opportunity to do just that for two lucky winners of its MoneyGram Miami Dream Weekend.

Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, the rest of the field at the start

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sponsored by  

The Florida venue is one of F1’s newest destinations, but after two seasons it has already become a popular fixture on the calendar, not only for the on-track action that F1 brings to any venue but also for the entertainment that the US races add on top.

America now plays host to three F1 races and speaking ahead of last year’s race, Hamilton said: “They are massive sporting fans here so to be in such an important city like Miami where sport is huge – and now Formula One is part of that – it is great to see.

“For such a huge country, it is amazing that we finally have three races here. The difficult thing with Formula One is that you usually visit a country once a year. But the growth has been huge and it is such a big market for the sport.”

Entry to the Champions Club is one of the hottest tickets in town – and that is exactly where you could be thanks to MoneyGram. As Haas F1 Team title partner, MoneyGram aims to offer the F1 fans an opportunity to obtain unique access to the sport.

The prize winner and a guest will be flown into Miami for a four-night stay, with exclusive access to F1’s luxurious three-story hospitality venue to watch the action in climate-controlled comfort or from a top-floor open-air viewing area.

Situated inside the track at Turn 5, it is the perfect place to spend a jam-packed weekend watching two F1 events – a Saturday Sprint and the usual Sunday spectacle – as well as the Porsche SuperCup North America and all-female F1 Academy support races.

This will be the sixth Grand Prix of the season, so expect the racing to be more intense than ever as the leading teams and drivers try to find a way of ending Max Verstappen’s two-for-two run of victories at the Miami International Autodrome.

Alongside the track action, the competition winners will get to enjoy gourmet hospitality and an open bar in the exclusive suite, with a pit lane walkabout and personal appearances from former F1 stars and team members throughout the weekend.

If that was not enough, MoneyGram has even thrown in some team apparel, signed caps and $1000 of spending money – and all you need to do for the chance to attend this high-profile global sporting event is answer the question: ‘What drives your dreams?’

Head to dreams.moneygram.com now and fill in the entry form for the chance of a lifetime to experience the ultimate Miami Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 team.

