Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Spanish GP practice as it happened Next / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest on Spanish GP Friday
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

What F1's rule book says on Aston Martin's Red Bull clone

Aston Martin's revealing of a Red Bull copy has been the biggest talking point of Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix weekend so far.

Jonathan Noble
By:
What F1's rule book says on Aston Martin's Red Bull clone

While the Silverstone-based team had been open in recent weeks that a major revamp was coming, few had been expecting it to have adopted much of the concept that Red Bull has put to get use so far with the RB18.

But while even Red Bull has admitted that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and teams have long copied each other's ideas in grand prix history, F1's rule book has got stricter in recent years about such behaviour.

And ironically it was Aston Martin's own actions, when it competed under the Racing Point moniker, that means things are much more strongly regulated now.

Back in 2020, Racing Point caused a big controversy when it ran a straight copy of the previous year's Mercedes W10.

Its actions triggered complaints from rivals and, following a protest from Renault, Racing Point was found guilty of having illegally used Mercedes' design IP with its rear brake ducts.

The FIA handed the team a 400,000 euro fine and docked it 15 constructors' championship points for its actions.

Beyond the specifics of the case, Racing Point's action prompted a wider debate in the sport about whether or not F1 risked damaging itself if teams suddenly felt their best way of achieving success was to copy other designs.

It was agreed that such a scenario should not happen and the FIA was mandated to come up with a series of regulations to limit the scope for car clones.

As the FIA's head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis said at the time: "This will prevent teams from using extensive part of photos to copy whole portions of other cars in the way that Racing Point has done.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"We will still accept individual components to be copied in local areas, but we don't want the whole car to be fundamentally a copy of another car."

The new rules which came into force for the following season, and were carried through to the all-new 2022 rule book, banned the sharing of any IP between outfits, and outlawed the 'reverse engineering' of any listed parts on cars.

While teams could be "influenced by the design or concept of a Competitor's' design", they could only do so by "using information that must potentially be available to all Competitors".

Such knowledge can only be gained at race and test events, so no work on this front can be done away from the track.

Article 17.3.3 of the 2022 F1 regs outlines where the line is crossed in terms of teams going too far in their bid to copy other ideas.

It specifically outlaws:

1) The use of photographs or images, combined with software that converts them to point clouds, curves, surfaces, or allows CAD geometry to be overlaid onto or extracted from the photograph or image

2) The use of stereophotogrammetry, 3D cameras or any 3D stereoscopic techniques c. Any form of contact or non-contact surface scanning

3) Any technique that projects points or curves on a surface so as to facilitate the reverse-engineering process

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While the movement of staff is something that has happened for years, and Aston Martin has taken some key Red Bull figures including its new technical director Dan Fallows, the FIA rules are also clear that no direct information can be moved across from rivals.

This information includes (but is not limited to), data, design, drawings, or any other Intellectual Property.

However, in F1, there is no way of stopping ideas that one designer has in his head about a car philosophy and implementing it for another team.

The rules do say, however, that if there are occasions when there are big similarities between listed components on different cars, the FIA has to right to investigate the matter and will ask teams to prove that the design was done independently.

Teams will be asked to provide data and information to prove that they have complied with the rules and designed components themselves from scratch.

The regulations state: "It will be the role of the FIA to determine whether this resemblance is the result of reverse engineering or of legitimate independent work."

That is exactly what has happened in the Aston Martin case, with the FIA being alerted about there being potential similarities between the AMR22 upgrades and the Red Bull RB18.

The FIA moved quickly on Friday to say that it had investigated the Aston Martin parts and, following analysis of data from both teams, it was satisfied that no breach of the regulations took place.

For now, Red Bull has limited itself to suggesting that any transfer of IP would be a "serious concern", but you can be sure it will be double checking the details in the days to come to ensure that no direct information got out of Milton Keynes and found its way to Silverstone.

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Spanish GP practice as it happened
Previous article

Spanish GP practice as it happened
Next article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest on Spanish GP Friday

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest on Spanish GP Friday
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin brushes off Red Bull F1 data accusations Spanish GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin brushes off Red Bull F1 data accusations

Horner: F1 copy row no coincidence after Red Bull staff joined Aston Martin Spanish GP
Formula 1

Horner: F1 copy row no coincidence after Red Bull staff joined Aston Martin

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Red Bull: IP transfer in Aston Martin F1 design would be "serious concern" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: IP transfer in Aston Martin F1 design would be "serious concern"

FIA clears Aston over Red Bull F1 similarities after investigation Spanish GP
Formula 1

FIA clears Aston over Red Bull F1 similarities after investigation

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Latest news

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
18 h
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.