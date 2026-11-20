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What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore believes his F1 team can chart a similar path to recovery from a very low bar as McLaren has in recent seasons

Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 10:45 AM

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Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Disappointment, infighting, and a revolving door of senior personnel have characterised Alpine's ‘lost decade' after Renault acquired the Enstone-based team at the end of 2015.

Current boss Flavio Briatore says Alpine can take some inspiration from McLaren, which claimed the constructors' championship in 2024 and '25, and helped Lando Norris to the drivers' title last year. McLaren endured a long fallow period in the 2010s, going eight seasons without a win and twice finishing ninth in the constructors' standings.

Alpine finished at the bottom of the table in 2025 after several seasons of bumping around in the midfield. It is currently sixth.

"It's 'ni'," said Briatore when asked during the FIA press conference in Las Vegas whether he was satisfied with that position.

"That means no, it means yes, means in the middle, and we're losing a lot of points in the last part of the season. The team fought, the driver fought, wherever it is, we're losing a lot of points because normally we'd be finishing P5, and in this way I think it's about we budgeted into finishing P6. This was our budget, but really we are very close to P5.

"Anyway, with respect to what I have in the beginning of 2024, it's a big jump, and now the team is together. The engineering, the technical side is plus or minus together. It's a racing team again. This is what is more important.

"And we have a great sponsor for the next season, and honestly, if you ask me if I am happy, yes. I'm not fantastic, but the team is much better. This is what I see every day."

The Enstone team's only win as Alpine came in 2021, when Esteban Ocon parlayed first-corner chaos into track position

Photo by: Getty Images

Briatore, who has run the Alpine team twice before under different incarnations, was installed as ‘Executive Advisor' in June 2024 and has been de facto boss since the resignation of former team principal Oliver Oakes last year. Under his previous tenures the team won the constructors' title three times and returned four drivers' championships, but was dogged by controversies.

Since Renault bought the team ahead of the 2016 season, rebranding it as Alpine in 2021, the rate of management and engineering churn has been remarkable. Aside from a fortuitous win for Esteban Ocon and a fourth-place finish in the constructors' championship in 2022, it has yet to seriously challenge the frontrunners although Briatore's connections have brought high-profile title sponsorship in the form of Gucci for next season.

Although it would take a remarkable turnaround even to catch fifth-placed Racing Bulls before the end of this season, Briatore believes the frontrunners can be caught.

"It's possible," he said. "We've done it in 1994, we've done it in 2006, 2008, 2007. Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] has done it.

"I remember McLaren at the time of Fernando [Alonso], the team was a disaster as well. They put everything together. You need a little bit of time. Sure, you need to go in the right direction, but Formula 1, in effect, is timing and driver organisation.

"It's not only the driver and not only the team. Everything – the pitstops need to be correct, the strategy needs to be correct, the engineering needs to be correct. The car can be good, the driver needs to do the job, this is what we need to have.

"If everything is working well, I don't think it's easy, but next year to be two tenths, three tenths behind McLaren is already a big success… we have the same engine."

McLaren and Alonso had a torrid time in the 2010s, marked by organisational chaos and uncompetitive cars and power units

Photo by: Getty Images

Few would argue with the choice of "disaster" to define McLaren during Fernando Alonso's second stint there from 2015 to 2018. The double F1 world champion had great expectations, given the return of Honda as engine partner, but the relationship foundered in mutual recrimination.

While Honda had clearly underestimated the challenges of creating a turbocharged hybrid power unit, when McLaren switched to Renault and then Mercedes power it exposed deficiencies on the chassis side. A toxic management culture was exposed during the infamous ‘Freddo-gate' incident of 2018.

Zak Brown, who joined as executive director in 2016, then initiated the first of several restructurings which ultimately led to McLaren returning to frontrunning form.

Briatore's references to Alpine's previous recoveries are intriguing. In 1994, as Benetton, it claimed the drivers' championship with Michael Schumacher, but the season was marred by technical controversies around illegal traction control systems accessible via a hidden menu in the team's software, and a pitlane fire caused by the removal of a filter in the refuelling system to speed up the flow.

The Benetton family ejected Briatore in 1997 as the team fell into a competitive slump after Schumacher's departure, then Renault brought him back after it acquired the organisation in 2001. That era returned two drivers' championships and a constructors' title (in 2006) before another competitive fall from grace the following year.

That slump coincided with Alonso leaving and tyre supplier Michelin quitting F1. The swap to Bridgestone tyres exposed shortcomings in the wind tunnel, and a middling driver-line-up then struggled with a compromised car.

Steven Tee's shot of Benetton mechanic Paul Seaby enveloped in flames at Hockenheim in 1994 has become iconic

Photo by: LAT Images

Alonso returned in 2008 but the car was still relatively uncompetitive at the start of the season. This brought pressure from above, triggering Briatore to orchestrate the notorious fixing of the Singapore Grand Prix where Nelson Piquet Jr was directed to crash deliberately, bringing out a safety car which benefitted Alonso in terms of track position.

Ironically, Alonso then won the next race – in Japan – on merit, rendering the manipulation of the outcome in Singapore unnecessary. When that was exposed the following year, Briatore was briefly banned from Formula 1.

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